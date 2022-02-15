2 plead in firearm possession cases in Eastern District

staff reports

The Eastern District of Texas is cracking down on illegal firearms possession and illegal drug possession and distribution. The East Texas federal court is working through a number of cases that fall into these categories.

A Beaumont man pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas recently.

Tywayne Marquis Parker, 26, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime before U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone.

According to information presented in court, on June 21, 2021, Parker was stopped in Beaumont for a traffic violation. A; search of the vehicle revealed a firearm on the driver’s floorboard, and approximately 100 grams of pills containing methamphetamine. Officers also found a large amount of cash in varying denominations and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Parker was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 6, 2021. He faces up to life in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Beaumont Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell James.

A Beaumont woman has been sentenced to federal prison for firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas recently.

Amber Dawn LeBlanc, 39, pleaded guilty on October 5, 2021, to possession of a stolen firearm and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

According to information presented in court, on May 18, 2020, law enforcement officers responded to a residential burglary in process in Beaumont. LeBlanc was in the residence when the homeowners came home but fled before police arrived. The homeowners were able to describe LeBlanc to the officers and she was located underneath a house in the neighborhood. The homeowners found a bag left behind by LeBlanc in the residence which included a firearm. The firearm had been reported stolen by an acquaintance of LeBlanc. Further investigation revealed LeBlanc has six prior felonies and is prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

LeBlanc was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 8, 2020 and charged with federal firearms violations.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Beaumont Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Grove.