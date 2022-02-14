TxDOT to permanently close street intersection with FM 1417

staff reports

The intersection of San Miguel Street at FM1417 will be permanently closed starting this week. In a news release issued Friday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced the intersection closure will be effective starting Feb. 16.

"The closure is part of the FM 1417 reconstruction project and was outlined during the public hearing for this project," the release said. "The closure is necessary due to the elevation difference between San Miguel Street and FM 1417 after reconstruction, officials said."

With the closure crews will be able to to install drainage pipes in the intersection and construct a retaining wall at the west end of San Miguel. Crews are currentworking to widen FM 1417.

"Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones," the release said. "They should also be prepared to encounter rough pavement and brief traffic delays, and should avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems."