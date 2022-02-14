Sherman to pay $2.25M for more land for water treatment expansion

For the second time in the past three months, Sherman is making moves to acquire land for the future expansion of its water treatment plant. The City Council voted last week to purchase an additional 60 acres of land adjacent to its existing facility.

The plan is to already have the land acquired ahead of future needs for the city. The purchase also comes after multiple efforts by the city to enhance its water production over the past year. The city has taken steps to purchase additional land while also working to address systemic weaknesses that were exposed during 2021 winter storms.

At its regular session Feb. 7, the City Council unanimously agreed to purchase about 60 acres of land at the northwest corner of La Cima Road and Plainview Road. While the total size of the property is still being determined, the approximate cost of the property is valued at $37,500 per acre or about $2.25 million in total.

"There have been lots of different discussions about lots of different land around the plant," Assistant City Manager Clint Philpott said Monday night. "We enter into a contract between our legal team and their legal team with a price we can all live with.

This marks the second piece of land adjacent to the treatment plant that the city has moved to purchase. In December, the city authorized the city to purchase 40 acres of land on the northern side of the production plant for $1.54 million.

However, negotiations on the purchase seem to have stalled since then, and the city council moved to authorize the city manager to begin eminent domain proceedings on the property in January.

"We are still working with adjacent property owners to the water treatment plant to acquire this property and others around, but if that process falls apart, the next step of the process would be condemnation," Assistant City Manager Clint Philpott said last month.

During early budget talks this week, city leaders said the land could be converted into reservoir space and used to hold water on site for distribution during an emergency or other situations when pumping is not possible.

While the full scope of the capacity these properties is yet unknown, Hefton estimated the 60 acre site could hold about 100 million gallons of water in reserve.