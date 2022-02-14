1 person dead after overnight Denison apartment fire

Denison Fire Rescue and the state fire marshal are investigation an overnight apartment fire that claimed the life of one woman early Monday.

Denison Fire Rescue received a call of a structure fire at 2824 W. Crawford Street shortly after 3 a.m. Monday morning. When first responders arrived at the East Coast Apartments, they found a single second-story unit that was fully ablaze.

"Upon arrival they found a fully involved structure (in the) corner apartment with fire coming out of the upstairs window and front door," Fire Chief Kenneth Jacks said.

It took first responders with Denison and support from Sherman Fire-Rescue about 20 minutes to get the fire extinguished. Once responders were able to make their way into the building, they discovered the body of a 34-year-old woman in a back room alongside a pet.

As of noon Monday, no cause for the first has been determined and the department is waiting for the state fire marshal to determine the cause.

Aside from minor smoke damage to neighboring units, and water damage to a first-floor unit, Jacks said no other units were impacted and the fire was contained to the single apartment. Jacks attributed this in part to the skill of the firefighters and the low over night wind compared to previous days.

"I am very proud of the crews; they made a very excellent stop," he said. "These older apartments do not have firewalls in the attic, so once it gets into the attic it is very easy for it to make a full run across the attic and affect multiple units."