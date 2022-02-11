Terrell Elementary receives Blue Ribbon nomination for gap-closing efforts

staff reports

A Denison school was recognized for closing achievement gaps among students on campus. The Texas Education Agency announced this week that Terrell Elementary was among 26 schools that have been nominated for National Blue Ribbon School designation.

The designation, which was created in 1982, highlights the achievements of high-performing schools across the country along with those who have taken steps toward bridging the gaps in student population achievement.

“This truly is one of the most respected and meaningful awards a school can earn, because it means we are all doing our jobs at a level of excellence that is effecting positive change in the lives of all our students,” Terrell Principal Amy Neidert thanked her staff for their efforts over the past year. “They have earned this incredible honor by setting high goals and expectations for all students…then providing the innovation, dedication, consistency and expert instruction necessary to ensure that every student meets, and in many cases exceeds, those expectations.”

The TEA considers schools for the nomination each year based on student performance on the previous year's STAAR test, alongside career and college readiness data and graduation rates. Many of these factors are criteria that go into the accountability ratings that are assigned to the district.

As a part of the accountability ratings, the district will receive significant demographic data on the student body ranging from ethnicity to economic status and enrollment status. While not a hard-and-fast rule, Neidert acknowledged that this these factors can play a role in a student's academic success.

"If all of those are in place, a student is usually successful, but they are in certain categories there have been studies to show that they may have struggles or be at risk," she said, acknowledging her school has a high number of economically disadvantaged students.

However, these topics are not often discussed and the students are all held to a rigorous standard, she said.

"Every school teacher has high expectations, but I think our biggest advantage we have a rigorous tutoring program here. The students, of course, receive rigorous instruction in the classroom, but as we see areas that need improvement, we have interventionists here in school."

Neidert said the school has an intervention hour where tutors, including retired teachers, come in and help work on areas where improvement is needed.

While 26 schools across the state received the nomination, only 13, including Terrell, received it based on progress in closing the gap.

Neidert said the school will go through another level of applications in April and as STAAR test data comes out over the summer. The list of blue ribbon schools is expected to be announced in September.