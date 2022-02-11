Sweethearts: 1957 King, Queen of Hearts to celebrate 64th Valentine's Day

Philanthropic couple call Texoma home

Many years ago in a small town many many miles from Texoma two people who would become very important to this area were named their high school's King and Queen of Hearts.

Bill and Joan Douglas were pegged as royalty, and at the time, they laughed about what it would be like if the king married the queen.

On September, 7, 1957, the Douglas couple was married, and 64 years later, they are still celebrating anniversaries.

"It was before I drove," Bill Douglas said of his first date with the woman he described as feisty with a great and fun personality. "I took her to the movies on a bus. We lived in the country and we had to take a bus 12 miles to a town that had a movie theater."

Along with being active and athletic, another thing the couple had in common is that they had both grown up in difficult family situations. So. when talk of dating turn to marriage, they were both determined to build a different kind of home than they had grown up in.

"We both had challenging parents," Bill Douglas said. They didn't want a broken home for their children.

The result was a "Ward and June Cleaver kinda marriage," said their son Brad Douglas.

Bill Douglas said he and Joan made it a rule that people didn't go to bed mad in their house.

"You didn't practice the silent treatment. You didn't make statements that weren't from the heart. We came up in families that were totally different," he added that they were determined to be different for their children.

"She is the nicest person I have ever known. She is just a very dedicated Christian mother and wife so its easy."

The dedication led her to work as a lab tech while he finished college, putting her education on hold. Then she stayed home while he was in the Marines. And when he joined the Exxon Corporation, she made eight different moves with him.

While they were in Houston, she finished her degree in psychology. Along the way, they had son Brad and then five years later daughter Diane.

In the early 80s as his career continued to grow with Exxon, they asked him to do something he just couldn't see himself doing. They asked him to go to Saudi Arabia.

"But they didn't want the whole family to go because in those days you lived in a compound and it wasn't user friendly for either women or children of foreigners. So I said No, I don't think so," Bill Douglas said

Knowing that saying "no thanks" to the job in Saudi Arabia would mean the end of his corporate career, he told the family he was leaving the company and asked them where they would like to move next. Texas was the answer he got so they moved to Sherman and bought the Exxon Distributorship in Sherman. Then while she helped him build that career, Joan became involved in the community.

"Her heart was always in out reach. She has been a chair of big brothers, big sisters, Grayson County Rehab just to name a few. Joan has just devoted her life to service. Her motto is "living is giving." His is "the only thing certain is change."

And there is change headed for the couple crowned royalty back at that Valentines Dance so many years ago.

Forty years after she helped found Home Hospice of Grayson County, Joan Douglas is on hospice after a battle with COVID led to complications that at 85, have been insurmountable. Despite having all their vaccinations, the couple came down with the virus while on vacation in Florida.

Bill Douglas said looking back over their marriage he would say the important things to keep a marriage together would be to take care of each other

"These couples that divorced because he or she didn't make me happy, that's tragic," he said. "Your job, as I see it, is to be supportive and do your part to make your lives together meaningful and positive."