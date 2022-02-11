SISD counseling team vital to students, community

SISD

Beginning Feb. 7, Sherman ISD celebrated National School Counseling Week, recognizing professional school counselors for the important role they play in the lives of students each day. And that importance is only growing.

“School counselors wear so many hats in their support of our students,” said Aileen Hays, coordinator of counseling and student services. “They are teachers, encouragers, supporters and guides. On any day at a Sherman ISD school, you will see a school counselor making a positive impact in the life of a student. Whether they are listening intently to a student’s story, helping them make decisions for their future or helping them solve a problem, counselors are making a difference.”

School counselors’ responsibilities are different at each level, and they’ve changed over time. Counselors at SISD elementary campuses teach positive character-traits and social-emotional skills in classroom guidance. They help children and families adjust to school, access community resources and, sometimes, just make it through a rough time.

Middle school students are at the doorway to becoming teenagers. SISD middle school counselors help these students navigate peer relationships and guide them academically as they prepare for high school.

High school counselors guide students along their academic path as they begin to think about the next step after graduation. They can also support teenagers through their social and emotional struggles and offer encouragement and support.

“Since the pandemic began, students are struggling more and more with mental health,” Hays said. “We’ve seen a national trend of rising mental health concerns, so we’ve put systems in place to help our students. Our school counselors play a huge part in that.”

To help with those rising numbers, SISD middle and high school campuses have additional dedicated mental health counselors who work with students. The district has also partnered with Communities in Schools, an organization whose employees work closely with school counselors, to help tackle other issues, such as providing food, clothing and other resources to students and their families.

“Schools are meeting the needs of children that, 30 years ago, people didn’t expect them to,” Hays said.

The counseling team at SISD is strong, Hays said, and when it comes to tackling the issues that arise, she has confidence in the future.

“I’m very proud of my counseling staff,” she added. “They are experienced and caring professionals, and they work tirelessly to meet the needs of our students.”