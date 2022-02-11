Murray Street shootings leave 2 injured

staff reports

A series of shootings that occurred in the 700 block of West Murray Street Thursday evening have left two individuals injured.

Denison Police said officers were notified at 5:40 p.m. about shots fired near the intersection of Mirick Avenue and Heron Street. Upon arrival, officers located a single gunshot victim who was transported to a local hospital.

During the investigation, they learned the incident occurred in the 700 block of W. Murray.

Soon after, police received a call of a vehicle that had crashed into a telephone pole. Meanwhile, police were also notified of a second subject who had already arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Individuals with information about the shootings are asked to contact the Denison Police Department