Sherman moves forward with downtown sewer engineering

Aging and failing infrastructure in downtown Sherman may soon be getting some much needed repair and replacement. The Sherman City Council voted this week to move forward with early phases engineering and design for improvements to downtown sewer infrastructure following a study that found hundreds of faults and defects in downtown lines.

Infrastructure has been a long, sore topic for many downtown businesses and residents, who have expressed concerns for several years related to issues and an odor following heavy storms. This led the city to contract with Burgess & Niple to study the condition of downtown lines and in the process examine some lines that were previously unmapped.

“The utilities in downtown are among the oldest in any part of Sherman,” Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said in 2020. “You are looking at pipes that could be more than 100 years old in some cases. In fact, you look at the sewer map of downtown Sherman, it reflects the haphazard nature of 150 years of development.”

The council voted this week to enter into a second, $184,000 contract with Burgess and Niple to make recommendations how how to proceed with the first phase of repairs and replacements. This segment of work would encompass areas generally in the southeastern portions of the downtown area. Following this phase, Burgess and Niple could be contracted again to provide further design for the improvements.

"They will be analyzing all of that data to try and determine the best course of action for replacement or rehabilitation of these lines and manholes and come to staff with what they recommend," Assistant City Manager Clint Philpott said.

In October, the consultants presented the city with the findings from its study that discovered more than 680 pipe faults and other issued at city manholes. Early estimates placed the cost of all repairs to be about $7.37 million, with the first phase making up about $2.5 million of the cost.

Council Member Josh Stevenson voiced some concern regarding the new contract, stating that it seemed like the city was being charged multiple times. He also noted how much time has passed since the study ended and city staff decided to move forward.

"Now we are going to pay them again to tell us the best way to fix what is broken, and then we are going to pay them again for the engineering of how to fix it," he said.

City Manager Robby Hefton equated the contracts to the various stages of preconstruction and design. These studies will help find the best approach for each portion.

Engineering Director Wayne Lee said early estimates called for open cuts to repair each fault, but with study some could simply need a replaced lining at a reduced cost.

Council Member Pam Howeth argued that the best approach would be the one that puts the least strain on downtown businesses. Hefton noted that there could be favorable timing for this is early 2023.

"The city hopes some of these upgrades can be accomplished without tearing up streets and alleys, but the extremely poor condition of some of these pipes will certainly create disruptions in some areas," Strauch said. "The City Council has directed us to be hyper-cognizant of the boutiques and restaurants in downtown Sherman in order to minimize the impact on their operations."