Denison seeks FEMA funding for infrastructure winterization upgrades

When it comes to upgrading key infrastructure across the city, Denison is looking to FEMA for some financial assistance. The City Council recently approved applying for more than $2.28 million in funding for multiple electrical and power upgrades for several water production sites.

The move by Denison comes as many communities across the state are moving to winterize key infrastructure following winter storms in 2021 that damaged and shut down water and other utilities for several days. The scale of the storms exposed weaknesses in many systems that had protections and other features in place aimed at keeping them online.

"The city of Denison's water treatment plant has several incoming power feeds through a single line from dual sources of power switched outside the plant's boundary," Denison Grants and Special Programs Administrator Kimberly Bowen said. "The plant and raw water pump station have no backup power generation service."

Yet, many residents in Denison found themselves without water during the storms last year as production facilities lost power in rolling blackouts. City officials said that these facilities should have been excluded from these blackouts.

"During the winter storm in Feb. 2021, the city's water water treatment plant lost power despite having a dual feed," Bowen said. "Due to the extreme temperatures, pumps and chemicals froze within 20 minutes."

In response to the storms, many cities made moves to invest in backup power generation for key infrastructure to ensure that they remain in operation during future storms.

These efforts led Denison staff to FEMA's Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant, which offers funding to help ensure quality infrastructure in cities. For this application, the city hopes to build backup generation at its water treatment plant, Lake Randell pump station and the Parkdale storage tank. The tank is a boon not only to Denison, but also Pottsboro, which is served by the tank.

Bowen said she expects that there will be a lot of competition for the funding, given the number of communities that are looking to invest in winterization. However, Bowen said the city would have two shots at finding funding. If the city is not able to get funding from the state's pool, a second nationwide pool could be a second opportunity.