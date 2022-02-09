Waterloo trails grant proposal passes City Council

Denison's Waterloo Trails project is seeking outside funding the continue trail work along one of the city's major recreational attractions. The City Council recently approved a project proposal and grant application for the second phase of trail improvements at Waterloo Lake Park that would provide ADA-accessible paths along the lake and other attractions.

The project will expand on work that was completed last year to build as 12-foot wide trail around the lake and provided access to key locations in the park.

"Our goal with phase 2 is to allow similar access going on the south side," Denison Parks and Recreation Director Justin Eastwood said Tuesday. "So, essentially, we will start on the other side from the boat ramp ... and have ADA access along the lake until you effectively get to the spillway and the start of the dam."

The new trailhead for Phase 2 will slope downward from the parking lot and give ADA-access to the kayak retails and fishing pier along with trail access, city officials said.

Like the first phase, Denison hopes to use this proposal to acquire a grant through the Texas Parks & Wildlife Recreational Trails grand program. The city took similar steps in 2015 when it pursued the first phase of the trail improvements.

In 2015, the city was approved for a $250,000 grant through Texas Parks & Wildlife with a $50,000 local match making up the final portion of the project costs. For Phase 2, the city plans to request $288,000 with a $72,000 matching grant.

If the grant is approved, Eastwood said he did not have a timetable for construction of the project. However, he said it would likely be shorter than the six years that passed for the first phase due to the work that has already been done to set the stage.