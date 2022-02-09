Q&A: Vanessa Vice says law experience has prepared her for County Court-at-Law no. 2 seat

County-Court-at-Law no. 2 Judge Carol Siebman plans to leave office at the end of her current term, and four candidates have filed for her seat.

Assistant District Attorney Vanessa Vice, Hillary Clark and Sherman attorney Rick Dunn all filed on the Republican side, and Sherman attorney Barry Rubarts has filed as a Democrat. He is the only Democrat to file for a county seat for the primaries.

The March primary for both the Democratic and Republican parties in Grayson County will be held on March 1, and the last day to register to vote was Jan. 31.

Early voting will be held Feb. 14-25.

Vice took some time to answer questions about how her experience as an attorney has prepared her for the county court at law no. 2 seat.

Introduction:

I am Vanessa Vice, an Assistant District Attorney and Chief Misdemeanor Prosecutor for Grayson County. Working in the County Courts every day has prepared me with the knowledge and experience to step in on day one in County Court 2. With 18-months delay in Court 2 due to Covid, we have victims who need their cases to be resolved. Multi-tasking and working diligently is not new to me, I have done it all my life. I have achieved some amazing goals so far. With the voters’ help, I can achieve this next goal as Judge. Find out more at www.voteviceforjudge.com.

1. Do you plan to take political contributions from other lawyers for this campaign? Explain why or why not.

I have not made a decision to take political contributions from attorneys during this campaign, and the reason behind that is this. Attorneys in our county are also citizens, and just like citizens, they have the right to donate and provide support for anyone running for public office like any other citizen in our county. I would feel it more inappropriate to tell a citizen they could not endorse or provide support for me simply because of the profession that they are affiliated with, however I do understand the potential for bias that it appears to create. Personally, I will not and do not hold any bias or favoritism with any attorney that does or does not choose to support any of the individuals running for public office. At this time, I have left this to the discretion of the people on whether or not they choose to support a candidate and provide financial backing during this campaign.

2. This court handles both criminal and civil cases, explain your experience with each type of law.

My experience with civil law goes back to my time prior to prosecution. While working in private practice, I handled probate and estate, criminal defense, family law, and contract litigation. I worked on cases ranging from divorce, probate, insurance, contract, and criminal defense. I gained experience and knowledge in those areas during my time in private practice and have been involved in courtroom proceedings along with discovery and depositions in civil law. Criminal law is my passion though, and during my time being on both sides of the criminal law process, I have amassed an amazing amount of knowledge and experience. I have worked in the County Court at Law as a misdemeanor prosecutor for four years processing close to 3,000 cases and have managed the criminal docket in that Court in its entirety. I have a vast amount of knowledge in how the courts here in Grayson County plea cases, manage dockets, conduct jury trials, and conduct mental, civil, and juvenile cases.

3. This court handles juvenile cases, explain your experience with working with juveniles.

My experience in juveniles has been gained as a prosecutor while working with the district attorney's office. Although we have a prosecutor dedicated to handling those cases, I do step in and assist with her cases when needed. As a result of that I have been involved in handling pleas and adjudications in juvenile cases, conducting hearings on determinate sentences and managing the plea dockets for juvenile cases.

4. What experience have you had dealing with condemnations or eminent domain cases?

Eminent domain is a topic that is not dealt with in county court on a regular basis, however it is something that our courts have handled and will handle as needed. During my time in private practice, I worked with individuals whose land was taken in an eminent domain process, and after the court ordered the special commissioners to settle and an agreement was made, if the fair market value of the property was not obtained, I worked to appeal the case, challenging the market value of the property that was seized in the eminent domain process. This is one of the most often litigated areas of eminent domain in my experience, and a process I have been made familiar with while working civil litigation.

5. What experience have you had dealing with family law cases?

Family law cases are some of the most difficult cases, especially when children are involved, and in my time during private practice they were some of the most contested cases I handled. I have processed multiple divorce cases including child support, child custody, assets division, and contested hearings while in private practice, and acquired vast knowledge in the family law code, specifically in those areas. I have also counseled clients who are needing enforcements to child support orders and custody agreements, as well as motions to modify agreements that have been in place when my client was in need of making changes to support and custody orders. These are areas of family law I still see as a prosecutor when a defendant or victim is involved in domestic violence. I have also dealt with domestic violence situations that involve the children and these are very difficult to process but frequently necessary in our profession.