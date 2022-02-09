Q&A: Rick Dunn talks campaign for County Court-at-Law no. 2

Grayson County Court-at-Law no. 2 Judge Carol Siebman plans to leave office at the end of her current term, and Sherman attorney Rick Dunn, Hillary Clark and Vanessa Vice all filed on the Republican side to fill the seat

Sherman attorney Barry Rubarts has filed as a Democrat, and he is the only Democrat to file for a county seat for the primary elections to be held March 1.

Early voting for both the Democratic and Republican Party primaries in Grayson County begin on February 14 and will continue through Feb. 25. The last day to register to vote was Jan. 31.

Dunn answered some questions about his candidacy in the upcoming election.

Introduction:

My name is Rick Dunn, and I am a candidate for judge of County Court-at-Law Number 2. I am proud to be a third- generation attorney in Grayson County. My grandfather, Russell Dunn, began practicing law in Grayson County in 1937, as did my father, Jim Dunn, in 1968. I began my legal career in 1992. I have practiced law for 29 years, twice as long as the combined legal experience of my opponents (5 and 9 years respectively). I am seeking this position for two very important reasons. I have the qualifications and experience to competently handles the cases that will come before me. I also believe that one should be elected as judge to culminate a long and successful legal career. I believe I have earned the right to ask for your support.

1. Do you plan to take political contributions from other lawyers for this campaign? Explain why or why not.

I do plan to take contributions from other lawyers in this campaign. I believe lawyers who practice locally at the Grayson County Justice Center would know who has the best qualifications for this position. I would encourage the voting public to speak with local attorneys to ascertain which candidate they believe is the most experienced for this position.

2. This court handles both criminal and civil cases, explain your experience with each type of law.

Regarding both criminal and civil law, I am the only candidate who has experience both as a prosecutor and defense attorney. I was a prosecutor for Grayson County from 1993-1998, and after eight (8) working with insurance defense firms in Dallas, I began my private practice in 2006 as a small business owner engaging in criminal defense work. I have tried over 125 criminal jury trials, and an additional 30-plus civil jury trials in the counties of Rockwall, Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Lamar, and Grayson. Regarding criminal hearings in County Court-at-Law Number 2, I have made 642 appearances in that court.

3. This court handles juvenile cases, explain your experience with working with juveniles.

Regarding juvenile matters, I am the only candidate who has prosecuted and defended juvenile offenders.

4. What experience have you had dealing with condemnations or eminent domain cases?

As a whole, the main focus of law for County Court-at-Law Number 2 is criminal law. Approximately 95% of the court's docket is solely related to criminal matters. I do not have experience in either condemnation or eminent domain cases.

5. What experience have you had dealing with family law cases?

Regarding family law, I am the only candidate who has an extensive history in family law, engaging in same since 2006. My experience in this are of law includes divorces, modifications, enforcements/contempt, guardian-ad-litem and attorney-ad-litem matters, and cases with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.