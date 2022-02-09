Q&A: Lone Democrat running in GC, Barry Rubarts seeks County Court-at-Law no. 2 seat

County Court-at-Law no. 2 Judge Carol Siebman plans to leave office at the end of her current term, and four candidates have filed for her seat.

Sherman attorney Barry Rubarts has filed as a Democrat. He is the only Democrat to file for a county seat for the primaries. Sherman attorney Rick Dunn, HIllary Clark and Vanessa Vice all filed on the Republican side for the county court at law no. 2 seat.

The March primary for both the Democratic and Republican parties in Grayson County will be held on March 1, and the last day to register to vote was Jan. 31.

Rubarts answered questions about why he thinks he is the person for this job.

Introduction:

A wise Judge I respect recently reminded me that the job requires two things. First, Knowledge; knowing the Rules of Evidence, Criminal Procedure and Civil Procedure. Second, Temperament; possessing the logic and reason to afford all litigants their fair day in Court. A Judge’s role is to set rules and timelines for proceedings and to preside over said proceedings. It is not to act as an expert witness in pending cases. A decade ago, the current elected CCL Judges entrusted me as Special Master in mental health proceedings because they knew I had these characteristics to rule on their behalf.

1. Do you plan to take political contributions from other lawyers for this campaign? Explain why or why not.

No person should donate to my campaign expecting preferential treatment in return because they won’t get it. I am a conservative-leaning Centrist, therefore respectful of personal freedom. A campaign contribution is political speech and the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled this speech is protected under the First Amendment. I will not censor anyone because of race, color, creed or occupation. Numerous Federal and State laws and ethical rules for candidates are enough constraint on office-seekers and their donors both morally and professionally without censoring legal professionals.

2. This court handles both criminal and civil cases, explain your experience with each type of law.

As a general practitioner my individual experience since becoming licensed in 1998 closely tracks the types of cases filed in Grayson County Court at Law courtrooms. Of the thousands of cases I have handled over those years I would estimate well over two-thirds would be criminal with the remainder being civil cases in a close approximation to the number of cases filed and pending in those courts.

3. This court handles juvenile cases, explain your experience with working with juveniles.

I have handled juvenile cases on many occasions and have tried some of them to a jury with Brett Smith, the current elected District Attorney. I applaud his commitment to our juvenile justice proceedings in this county and look forward to working with their office and counsel representing the accused in resolving these matters in a manner that encourages young people to become productive members of society.

4. What experience have you had dealing with condemnations or eminent domain cases?

These cases require putting together an excellent group of Commissioners for the proceedings that understand real estate conveyancing and appraisal. My first professional career was as a manager at a Big Six accounting firm protesting property taxes for taxpayers. This is still a major part of my private practice. This is an appraisal function and I have completed all testing and requirements for designation as an MAI appraiser. Additionally, I have held a Real Estate brokers license in Texas.

5. What experience have you had dealing with family law cases?

Voters should be aware of who they are voting for and what authority the people they elect have. Texas has Constitutional County Courts and County Courts at Law that are created by Legislative Statute that grant them certain definable and constrained jurisdiction. Currently, the Grayson CCLs do not have any jurisdiction in family law matters and it would take Legislative action to change that. Having said that, I have handled numerous family law cases in my private practice.