Early voting locations and times for March 1 Primary

Early voting for the March 1 Republican and Democrat primaries begins Monday and runs through Feb. 25.

Any registered voter in Grayson County can vote at any one of the following locations: Grayson County Sub-Courthouse, JP courtroom 101 W. Woodard in Denison;

Pottsboro ISD Administration, Board meeting room 105 Cardinal Lane in Pottsboro;

Grayson County Election Administration (Main Voting Location) 115 W. Houston i Sherman;

Grayson College South Campus, Room SB113 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy. in Van Alstyne;

Whitesboro City Hall, Council Chambers 111 W. Main, in Whitesboro.

Voting times will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 14-19, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 20 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 22-25. Voting locations will be closed on Feb. 21 due to the federal holiday.

The last day to submit an application for a mail in ballot is Feb. 18.