Q&A: Jeff Austin throws hat in county commissioner precinct 2 race

Grayson County Commissioner's Court's longest serving member, David Whitlock, of Precinct 2, has decided not to run for re election this year, and. Jeff Austin, Art Arthur and E.V. Harlan have filed as Republicans to race for the seat.

The March primary for both the Democratic and Republican parties in Grayson County will be held on March 1, and the last day to register to vote was Jan. 31.

Early voting begins on Feb. 14.

Austin has answered questions so area voters can get to know him.

Introduction: I’m Jeff Austin and I’m running for Precinct 2 County Commissioner as a conservative Republican. I grew up in Paris and moved to the DFW metroplex after college. In 2019, we moved to our little slice of heaven in the country between Denison and Bells. I’ve been married to my college sweetheart for over thirty years and we have two amazing adult sons. My idea of fun is family time around a campfire or a good game of dominoes. I also enjoy reading about Texas and American history. For more information about me visit www.austinforgrayson.com.

1. What do you think of term limits for county elected offices?

I believe it is a wise decision that we enact term limits for all elected officials from federal to state to county and city postions. All Americans would benefit from enacting term limits because it would allow new representatives in office that bring a fresh perspective and skill set to those positions.

2. Should the job of county commissioner be considered a full-time job? Explain your answer.

The role of county commissioner should be a full-time job regardless of the number of hours that one is paid for. An elected official should always be thinking about the best interests of the precinct residents. A commissioner should be available to speak to the people in the precinct and spend time traveling every road evaluating the infrastructure and discussing plans with the residents.

3. How does your past experience make you a good candidate for county commissioner?

My experience as a small business owner and general contractor lends itself to many facets of the county commissioner position including: establishing and managing budgets, hiring and managing of personnel and planning and managing construction projects that include infrastructure and development issues. My experience as a combat engineer in the Texas Army National Guard taught me how to work effectively as part of a team. My experience as a volunteer, coaching youth sports and serving in prison ministry taught me the value of service to my community. Visit www.austinforgrayson.com for more information.

4. Which do you feel is more important, holding the line on taxes or providing citizens services?

Both are equally important. The key issue here is making sure that the tax dollars collected are being utilized to their fullest extent in a fiscally responsible manner. This will help ensure that the citizens that pay those taxes with their hard-earned money receive the services that they deserve, need and are entitled to.

5. What role should county commissioners play in local economic development?

County commissioners should be the ambassadors for their precincts, fostering and nurturing relationships that provide benefits to their communities. These relationships should enhance the quality of life for the residents inside the precinct through job growth, wage growth or by maintaining or increasing property values. A commissioner’s role should also include helping to create an environment that is business-friendly. This would also include ensuring that the appropriate infrastructure is in place in order to attract economic growth to their precinct.

6. Under what circumstances would you consider raising the tax rate?

Tax rates should only be raised in instances where it benefits the majority of the taxpayers – a few examples: better schools, better roads and better emergency response services. However, in my opinion, this question relates to question 4 – are the current tax dollars being utilized in the most efficient and fiscally-responsible manner possible? That’s the key question to answer before raising tax rates.

7. Growth continues to come to Grayson County. Do you consider that a good or bad thing? How do you propose the county try to manage that growth?

Growth is here and will continue as people and businesses move into the area. Growth can be good if it enhances the lives of Precinct 2 residents. Managing that growth is the key which requires having the right person in office leading the way. Proper infrastructure like good roads, access to clean water and proper sanitary sewer standards are critical for enhancing the quality of life for Precinct 2 residents. Our citizens deserve a safe and clean community to raise our children. This is my focus and why I am running for county commissioner. Vote for Jeff Austin!