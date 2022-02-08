Q&A: E.V. Harlan hits the campaign trail for commissioner precinct 2 seat

Grayson County Commissioner's Court's longest serving member, David Whitlock, of Precinct 2, has decided not to run for re election this year, and. E.V. Harlan, Art Arthur and Jeff Austin have filed as Republicans to race for the seat.

The March primary for both the Democratic and Republican parties in Grayson County will be held on March 1, and the last day to register to vote was Jan. 31.

Early voting will begin on Feb. 14-25.

Harlan thinks he is the best person for the commissioners seat and recently answered questions about why.

Introduction:

My name is E.V. Harlan and I am running to be the Grayson County Commissioner for Precinct 2. I am a life-long Texan and Grayson County resident, husband, father and a small business owner. I reside in Bells, Texas, with my wife, Kerry, and our two children, Kylie and Jackson. I have over 30 years of experience in construction and general contracting and feel this realworld experience will help me be an effective county commissioner. I am committed to making investments in our community that will positively impact future generations for years to come.

1. What do you think of term limits for county elected offices?

I think term limits for all elected officials benefit their constituents, county officials included. I believe it would be wise to discuss term limits with the voters in Grayson County before deciding on a figure, but I think county commissioners specifically should be able to serve at the very least two terms before they reach their limit. In my opinion, term limits ensure that fresh ideas and new, hardworking leaders are serving the people, rather than people who are too comfortable in their role and do not serve their constituents to the best of their abilities.

2. Should the job of county commissioner be considered a full-time job? Explain your answer.

As an elected official, it is your duty to make sure your constituents are being served. County commissioners should always put the county and their constituents first. Ultimately, a county commissioner should devote their time to serving their precinct and the county as a whole.

3. How does your past experience make you a good candidate for county commissioner?

I have been in the construction business for nearly three decades. This has given me a lot of applicable knowledge that I believe I can carry into the county commissioner role. Knowing how to make improvements and get jobs done in the most time and cost-efficient way is a vital part to best serving your precinct. I am very familiar with building roads, bridges and other infrastructure as well as what it takes to maintain the infrastructure. I have extensive experience managing construction crews, working within budgets and operating on logical timelines.

4. Which do you feel is more important, holding the line on taxes or providing citizens services?

I believe it is hard to definitively choose between one or the other. Holding the line on taxes is something that is very important to me, however, if there are needed services and improvements that my constituents want, then I believe it is important to put their wishes at the top of the list. Many times, these types of situations considered on a case-by-case basis, which is what I plan to do. Ultimately, I want to represent the people of Precinct 2 properly and want their voices to lead my decisions.

5. What role should county commissioners play in local economic development?

I think county commissioners should play a vital role in local economic development. Commissioners should not only want increased economic development for the entire county, but they should especially look for economic opportunities that will benefit their precinct. Bringing business to their precinct and growing the tax base is important and can benefit the area in many ways.

6. Under what circumstances would you consider raising the tax rate?

I would never raise the tax rate without the input of my constituents. If there are services or improvements they are wanting or needing and they voice their concerns, then I would look into the issues to see what could be done. Hopefully, the wants can be fulfilled without having to raise taxes, but if there were no other way, I would once again consult with my constituents ensure that they are OK with the decision and that they feel the precinct would benefit from the increase. I would not raise taxes just to do it.

7. Growth continues to come to Grayson County. Do you consider that a good or bad thing? How do you propose the county try to manage that growth?

I think the growth that is coming to Grayson County is a good thing. It presents numerous economic opportunities for all precincts. I believe the county should use the growth to their advantage because it will bring increased tax revenue to the county which in turn will allow us to update and create infrastructure that will serve the residents in each precinct.