Q&A: Art Arthur wants precinct 2 county commissioner seat

Grayson County Commissioner's Court's longest serving member, David Whitlock, of Precinct 2, has decided not to run for re election this year, and. Art Arthur, Jeff Austin and E.V. Harlan have filed as Republicans to race for the seat.

The March primary for both the Democratic and Republican parties in Grayson County will be held on March 1, and the last day to register to vote was Jan. 31.

Early voting will begin on Feb. 14. Arthur has answered questions about what he feels he can bring to the commissioner

Introduction: My name is Art Arthur, and I am running for County Commissioner Pct 2. I have deep roots (five generations) in this area of Grayson County. I have spent the last forty-one years in a family business, Art’s Saddle Shop, which I have owned since 1992. Susan, my wife of 40 years, and I have resided on DesVoignes Rd. since 1981. We have raised two daughters, Heather and Alicia “George” in Pct 2. I have been here since gravel roads and party-line phones were the norm.

1. What do you think of term limits for county elected offices?

I do not currently see a need for term limits for county elected offices. I can only remember two elected officials that have served 20 years in a Grayson County office, most much less. Our county voters have done a good job of removing inadequate officials on election day.

2. Should the job of County Commissioner be considered a full-time job? Explain your answer.

The role of Commissioner in Grayson County is rapidly becoming a full-time job with the maintenance of precinct roads and courthouse responsibilities. The growth in Grayson County is creating new issues on an almost daily basis. A Commissioner needs to be available seven days a week and answer the routine calls of the office five days a week if possible.

3. How does your past experience make you a good candidate for County Commissioner?

My past experience in a hands-on small business has included every responsibility imaginable. I can listen to people. For a business to survive 50 plus years (the last 30 years under my ownership) you must be able to satisfy people’s needs and provide products and services at an affordable cost. Most days I have fifty plus “bosses.” I have been able to listen and provide services for my customers (bosses) needs. I have many third-generation customers and some fourth. I feel that people skills and business experience are extremely important to a County Commissioner. I believe honesty and dependability are a must.

4. Which do you feel is more important, holding the line on taxes or providing citizens services?

Both holding the line on taxes and providing citizens services are extremely important. However, I believe holding the line on taxes is the most important. Keeping taxes in check and at the same time improving county services is the role of a commissioner. I believe a low tax rate is best for current residents and at the same time attracts growth to fund necessary improvements.

5 What role should County Commissioners play in local economic development?

A County Commissioner must understand local economic needs and do everything to fulfill those needs. County tax rates and infrastructure play a major role in local and economic development, both of which are major responsibilities of a County Commissioner. Our current growth has been encouraged by our commissioner’s cooperation with state and even federal entities and we must continue on this path. Population growth is unavoidable, and we must develop an economy to finance the demands of this growth.

6. Under what circumstances would you consider raising the tax rate?

None. We must rely on growth to fund the improvements to this county. I believe as our property values continue to increase due to our growth we can stay on course and continue to consider county tax rate decreases.

7. Growth continues to come to Grayson County. Do you consider that a good or bad thing? How do you propose the county try to manage that growth?

Growth is unavoidable and therefore we must consider it a good thing. It is the means to finance improvements that is needed for all citizens of Grayson County. I believe in property owners rights, but I cannot support a property owner doing anything to decrease the value of the neighboring properties. As a County, we must monitor water availability along with the capacity of our local power grids. We cannot jeopardize utilities to existing residents due to growth that exceeds available resources.