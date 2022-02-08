Denison accepts city manager's resignation, appoints interim

Denison has new leadership at the helm following the resignation of City Manager Greg Smith. Following a lengthy executive session, the City Council named Bobby Atteberry as the interim city manager.

Smith's departure after less than six months marks the second city manager that the city had in the last two years. In late 2020, Jud Rex announced his intent to become the assistant city manager of Garland.

“My career has been very rewarding working alongside exemplary employees and community members like those individuals I’ve met here," Smith said in a press release issued by the city. "I wish ‘Team Denison’ the very best.”

Smith first announced his intent to resign from his position and retire late last week when he sent out an email to city staff about his departure, effective on Monday.

"While this timeline may seem short, the City needs to begin the transition sooner than later," Smith said in the email. "I have enjoyed a career in City Management in the past 23 plus years and I am honored that this last chapter has been in Denison."

Following discussions in executive session regarding the departure and other topics, the City Council voted unanimously to accept a separation agreement with Smith. and in a separate action, members named current Interim Assistant City Manager Bobby Atteberry as the interim city manager.

A copy of the separation agreement has been requested.

Atteberry has previously worked with the city of Denison over the past five years in a variety of interim positions. He started his work with Denison as an interim public works director in 2016. More recently, Atteberry was recruited to oversee and advise on the ongoing D3 renovations to Main Street and downtown Denison.

These duties shifted again in late 2020 when Atteberry took over the city manager duties during the search for Rex's replacement. Following Smith's hire, Atteberry stepped back into the interim assistant city manager role.

Atteberry said he expects to stay in this position for about a year, noting that he does not expect the search for a new city manager to begin immediately.

"We are going to stabilize things for a while," he said. "I do not think they are in a big rush to replace him."

“Because of the growth the city is experiencing, it was important to the council that we ensure a smooth transition," Mayor Janet Gott said in the news release. "Since Mr. Atteberry is serving as Assistant City Manager, it makes sense to move him into the interim city manager role.”

In his role as a city manager, Smith brought with him more than 20 years of experience of working with cities. Most recently, this included time with Shenandoah and Jacksonville

“We appreciate the work Mr. Smith has done on behalf of the City and we wish him the best as he begins his next chapter," Gott said.