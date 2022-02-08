Tax abatements recommended for $36.37M Ruiz project

Approval for a proposed series of abatements for a $36.37 million improvement project at Ruiz Foods was voiced Monday. The recommendation by Denison Development Alliance comes as the company plans to add new automation to its assembly lines.

DDA made the recommendation Monday following a special executive session. In its action, the board asks that the city, Grayson County and Grayson College consider offering the food manufacturer a 50 percent abatement on its taxes related to the improvement project over the course of five years.

"They could be at 1,500 or 1,600 (employees) if they could find the workforce, but they can't," DDA President Tony Kaai said, referring to Ruiz and the current labor market. "So, the only way to offset that is through automation."

Kaai said the investment would be split into two parts with $16.62 million in equipment for the site. The remaining $19.75 million will include infrastructure improvements and internal changes to the facility's existing footprint, Kaai said.

These improvements and upgrades will allow the plant to retain 1,000 employees, Kaai said, noting that there are not plans to reduce the workforce following the project. This comes as many employers have experienced difficulties recruiting and retaining employees in what has been described as the "Great Reshuffle" amid the pandemic.

"As you and I both know, Ruiz has been trying to recruit hundreds of people for quite some time now," Kaai said.

In addition to the local abatement, Ruiz is asking that the city nominate the business for designation under the state Enterprise Zone Program, which would allow it to recoup some of its sales taxes related to the five-year project.

