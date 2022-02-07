Barber calls it a career after nearly 50 years in the community

Over the course of the last half century, Sherman barber Johnny Sinor has lowered the ears and trimmed the hair of generations of people across Texoma while working along Texoma Parkway. However, all good things must come to an end, and Sinor is ready to put his clippers away.

Sinor will leave his chair at Parkway Barber Stylists for the final time later this month after more than 33 years at the shop and more than 50 years in the hair cutting business.

"I've been right here for 33 years, and before that was at the mall for 13 or 14 years, and all together about 54 years," Sinor said Wednesday. "I just got into the right thing at the right time, I guess."

Sinor started his work as a barber after serving four years in the U.S. Air Force. After leaving the armed services in 1967, he began to look toward a career outside of his military service.

"The labor place asked if I'd like to drive a truck, and I said that I didn't want to do that," Sinor said. "They asked if I ever considered going into barber school, and I said it had been a passing thought."

Following this, Sinor went to get a haircut and considered if he could cut hair for a living. One week later, Sinor found himself signing up for a barber school in Wichita Falls.

Following his training, Sinor began work in Irving, but moved north after four years. This led him to take a job at the Continental Barber Shop in the former Sher-Den Mall. He continued to work at the mall for about 14 years before it began to decline and the barber shop moved to the newly-built Midway Mall. However, Sinor's time at the new mall was brief.

"They had opened up a shop in Midway Mall, and I never did really like that place, and I never could get comfortable in that place," he said. "So, I came down the road one day and they were doing some work in here from a fire."

Sinor signed a lease on what is now Parkway Barber Stylists, just down the road from the mall. The building had once been a salon before it transitioned inot a sunglass store, but the building had recently experienced a fire prior to Sinor moving in in 1988.

With regard to his career, Sinor said he was blessed with good health that led him to have such a long career, but in the end he is getting older and it is simply time.

"I am just getting old," he said. "I've been doing this for 54 years and it was just time to quit."

Still, Sinor said the decision has been bittersweet, he said. Over time, you build relationship with people and get to know them in the job. That is something that is difficult to step away from.

"You get to know these people, them, their families and everybody else," he said. "A lot of times you will cut somebodies hair and not ask them what they want because you just know. It is the same as the last time."

"For some of the kids I had sitting on a box years ago, I am now cutting their kid's hair," he added.

For his retirement, Sinor plans to go full circle and end it like he started his work at Parkway Barbers. Sinor plans to finish his career by cutting the hair of Bill Ramsey, the first person he gave a haircut to in the shop more than 33 years ago.

Ramsey first met Sinor during the Continental Barber Shop days when he stopped in for a haircut. It was simple luck that put him in Sinor's barber chair.

"I walked in, picked up a number, and it happened to be him," Ramsey said. "I liked how it looked and stuck with him over the years."

Sinor said Ramsey helped occasionally with the setup of the Parkway shop, which led him to be the one to christen the shop in the only way a barber can. Over the years the two have been close friends. Ramsey said he was was the one who gave Sinor his cousin's number in the mid 2006 when she moved back to the area. The two would eventually marry.

Ramsey said he was honored to be the last customer, but like Sinor, he said it is a bittersweet but inevitable experience.

"I've come to like Johnny a lot. It is just hard to realize something is coming to an end, but as we age many things come to an end," he said. "Our friendship, however, will continue."

With his retirement, Sinor said he has sold the barber shop and new management plans to renovate the space and continue work as barber.

Friends and family plan to hold a small reception in honor of him and his many years in the community on Feb. 12.