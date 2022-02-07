Q&A: Rita Noel seeks to keep her seat as JP Precinct 4

The March primary for both the Democratic and Republican parties in Grayson County will be held on March 1, and the last day to register to vote was Jan. 31.

Following this month's primary, incumbent Rita Noel hopes to keep her seat as justice of the peace in precinct 4. Challenger Christina Fox has filed to run against Noel.

Ahead of early voting which will be held Feb. 14-25, Noel has answered questions about her campaign to keep her precinct 4 seat.

Introduction: I am currently your Justice of the Peace Pct. 4, my office is in Van Alstyne. I am currently seeking re-election for my 3rd term. As the Justice of the Peace, I presides over the Justice Court cases involving Class C misdemeanors, truancy, evictions, small and debt claims, magistrates, inquests, mental health and more. It has been a privilege and pleasure serving the Citizens of Grayson County. It would be an honor to continue being your Justice of the Peace for Pct. 4.

1. Do you consider the job of justice of the peace to be a full-time job?

Yes, because we are handling court proceedings during the day and being on call for our Precinct for inquests and Emergency Detention Orders and occasionally Law Enforcement needs arrest warrants issued. As JPs we also have a rotating week that means being on call from 5pm until 8 am every day, this also includes weekends and holidays. It is not unusual for us to be called out in the middle of the night or early morning hours on our on call week. During our on call week we also have the jail magistrates daily and the weekends.

2. The justice of the peace is one of the most visible members of county government and deals with issues that range from traffic tickets to inquests and evictions. Explain your experience working with people in such varied circumstances.

When a person receives a traffic citation they have the option of paying all of it in full or paying it through a payment plan. They may also choose deferred and/or driver safety course. If they are indigent we offer community service and/or waiving court cost and fines. Some do choose the option of a bench or jury trial. If they feel they need to tell their side of the story we have the Assistant District Attorney that will meet with them for pre- trials and discuss their case. We try to work with them in many ways. Because Grayson County does not have a Medical Examiner the Justices of the Peace will be called out on the investigation of a death. This may included natural, suicides, accidents, murders or a person dies without having an attended physician.

3. Part of the Justice of the Peace job is dealing with truants; explain any experience you have had with motivating young people.

An education is so important to me especially for our children. I always tell our truant children that they have so many opportunities with an education. I ask them “what do you want to be when you grow up?” Most if not all love to play video games and some want to invent their own so I tell them that there is local College that offers a Game making Course and it pikes their interest. On the serious side we provide a remedial order for the child and parent which includes the child attend school without unexcused absences for the rest of the year. If counseling is needed or to participate in a tutorial program it is offer to the child and/or parent.

4. Continued growth in the county means there will be more work for local justices of the peace, how do you think county commissioners should address this issue?

A perfect example of addressing an issue was this past year we were able to apply for the Mental Health Coordinator grant that was offered through the Texas Commission on Mental Health in Austin. We now have a Mental Health Coordinator for Grayson County and this is big help for providing mental health support. As Justices of the Peace it has helped with communication and paperwork when it comes to people that are in jail with mental illness. I am hoping we can work together to apply for more federal, state and local funding for programs like this. I would like for us to work together in adding a Mental Health Court. As Justices of the Peace with growth it may come to a point that we may need more staff, technical support and maybe adding another Justice of the Peace.

