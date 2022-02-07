Denison city manager resigns after less than six months

After less than six months on the job, Denison City Manager Greg Smith announced his resignation and intention to retire in a letter to staff late last week.

The City Council is expected to discuss plans for the city manager position during the executive session portion of a meeting Monday night. It remains uncertain if the city will take immediate action regarding the vacancy.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have announced my retirement from the city manager position for the City of Denison," Smith said in the letter, which was obtained by the Herald Democrat. "The past year has been full of changes, and I need to evaluate how to move forward."

"While this timeline may seem short, the City needs to begin the transition sooner than later," Smith continued. "I have enjoyed a career in City Management in the past 23 plus years and I am honored that this last chapter has been in Denison."

Denison Public Information Officer Aaron Werner confirmed that Smith announced his intentions last week. However, he could not speak on what led to the announcement.

"He just has had a long career in city government, and he is going to take this move to focus on other things in his life and career," he said. "That is what was shared with us."

Smith's departure marks the second city manager that the city has seen leave its leadership ranks within two years. Jud Rex, who served as city manager for five years, announced his departure from the city in late 2020 which prompted the search that resulted in Smith being hired for the position.

Smith was officially named as Denison's new city manager in June following a five-month search. His first day with the city was on Aug. 16.

Smith brought with him more than 20 years of job experience including tenures in city leadership and management with Henderson, Angleton, Shenandoah and, most recently, Jacksonville, Texas. In addition to his public administration work, Smith also worked for a decade in sports medicine and athletic training.

"I wouldn't say it (public administration) was always a part of my plan, but it always intrigued me," he said last year. "In addition to the athletic training background, I did have an EMS background. Between the EMS background and athletic training background, they work very well together so I was given the opportunity to work within many communities."

Following Rex's departure, the city named Bobby Atteberry as an interim city manager. Then, the city conducted a search using outside consultants. Werner said he was uncertain what scope the city could take in searching for Smith's successor.