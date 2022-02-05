Bryan County History: Devotie McCoy

Bryan County Genealogy Library

Devotie McCoy was a prosperous businessman and real estate agent in Caddo. He was born in Georgia in 1858, the son of Henry Rees McCoy and Saleta Alice Cheney. He had ten brothers and sisters. Two of his brothers were doctors and Alvah was the mayor of Caddo for a while. Devotie never married or had children. His lasting legacy was the massive building he erected on the northeast corner of Buffalo St. and Main.

The McCoy brothers had many interests in town, including “The McCoy Dry Goods, Clothing & Etc.”. In the years before statehood Devotie bought and sold real estate at a furious pace. He sold four business buildings on Main Street and six lots on Buffalo Street to local businessmen. In 1901 he had six new brick buildings erected on Buffalo Street. Four were two-story; the others single. In 1905 he constructed the building that bore is name for forty years. It was a huge two-story structure that contained several business offices, including his own. Mr. McCoy handled all sorts of property: “We have listed with us some nice homes in Caddo for sale or will trade them for farm land. Come and let’s talk the matter over. D. McCoy Realty Company” (1913). It also housed the local Post Office, medical offices, and the Masonic lodge. Moran & Meadows Grocery was located there in the twenties.

Devotie was only sixty-two when he died in 1920 after a year-long illness. The paper commented: “D. McCoy was one of the few remaining Caddo pioneers. He…came to Caddo in 1878 and lived here continuously since that time. Until about 1902 he was in the mercantile and gin business…D. McCoy was an upright, honorable citizen; he dealt justly with all men”.

The McCoy building was torn down in 1946. The owner, W. L. Guthrie sold it to “some people of Sherman” in February and by October it was gone. The paper did comment that “a great deal of building material is being salvaged”. Several of the current buildings are said to contain “McCoy bricks”. Others were used for walkways and flowerbeds. The McCoy building lives on…

Note: Devotie’s headstone in Gethsemane Cemetery reads, “D. McCoy, 1858-1921”. No one seems to know why the date is wrong, but the Caddo Herald printed his obituary on September 17, 1920.

