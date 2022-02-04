Sher-Den unemployment continues to fall amid the 'great reshuffle'

Local unemployment continued to decline into the end 2021 even as many jobs went unfilled. The Texas Workforce Commission recently released its unemployment report for the month of December showing the Sherman-Denison unemployment rate continued to fall, reaching 3.4 percent.

The unemployment report comes following months of struggles by employers to recruit employees in a tight, competitive market where employers have used increasing benefits and other perks as ever important recruiting tools.

"The market right now is a job-seeker's market and has been for some time," Workforce Solutions Texoma Executive Director Janie Bates said. "The unemployment is down, and there have been more jobs created and there are more people working than there was a year ago. We still have a shortage of people because the number of jobs available is outpacing the number of people here to work."

Bates said workforce officials initially dubbed the trend as the "great resignation" as many workers left their jobs during the pandemic. Now, many are instead referring to it as the great reshuffle as workers have been taking advantage of the open positions to move up into greater fields and industries.

While many industries struggle to recruit, Bates said the service industry and food service have seen the greatest impacts due in part to historically lower wages.

"Right now the job seeker is at an advantage, even if they are limited in credentials," Bates said, noting that some employers are training internally for positions.

The current unemployment rate remains 2.9 percent, which has become a modern low that the region has seen. However, Bates said it is possible to ongoing trend could lead to rates below the three-percent mark in the near future.

Bates noted some areas north of the Red River currently see rates of about 1.9 percent.

"When you think about that, it could go down to 2 percent," Bates said. "It definitely could continue to go down, especially as people keep expanding."

As developers continue to see Sherman-Denison as a burgeoning market, Bates said some of the jobs could be filled by people commuting to the area for employment.

"I believe we will always need people driving in because we will never have enough people," Bates said.

Other positions could be filled by people who previously commuted outside of the area each to work, but have since worked from home due to the pandemic. In many ways, the pandemic has impacted priorities for workers, Bates said. With many working remotely more often, Bates said the modern workforce values spending time closer to home and family time more than others.

Bates said some workers are electing to take a pay cut a work closer to home in order to maintain that connection. When calculating time spent in traffic, gas and vehicle costs, this change in pay has been negligible, she said.

"I think those are things that people have been driven to look at during the pandemic that they might not have considered one or two years ago," Bates said.

By comparison, Sherman's unemployment remained below both the state and national averages of 4.3 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.