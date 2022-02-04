Q&A: Mike Springer talks campaign for precinct 2 JP

The March primary for both the Democratic and Republican parties in Grayson County will be held on March 1, and the last day to register to vote was Jan. 31.

Michael Springer is gearing up for a fight for justice of the peace in precinct 2 seat currently held by David Hawley.

Ahead of early voting which will be held Feb. 14-25, Springer has answered questions about why he wants to be the precinct's newest JP.

Introduction:

Mike Springer believes in Grayson County. My background speaks for itself. My education includes: three Masters degrees and five Texas Teaching Certificates. My Superintendent’s certification helps within the Pottsboro School community as a school board member. My Commercial Driver’s License of 47 years has given me a strong background in the laws and rules of the road. Working with the North Texas Food Bank has given me a better understanding of the needs of our community. I would like to find a better system of operating hours for the Justice of the Peace office in order to have staff on hand during lunch. That way people who work regular hours Monday thru Friday, will not have to take off work in order to get things done.

1. Do you consider the job of justice of the peace to be a full-time job?

Based on the current JP’s work level you would think it was a part time job. I believe it is a full-time job, because a lot is being missed and the current JP lacks the vision and energy needed to serve this position. I will bring focus and energy to this office.

2. The justice of the peace is one of the most visible members of county government and deals with issues that range from traffic tickets to inquests and evictions. Explain your experience working with people in such varied circumstances.

I have 38 years of experience working with the DISD as an administrator as teacher and bus driver. I have served three years on the Grayson County Appraisal Review board with one year as Secretary. I served four years on the Board of Directors for the Texoma Chapter of the American Red Cross. I am now serving as a School Board Member for the Pottsboro School District. I am a property owner and have been part of this community for over 48 years.

3. Part of the justice of the peace job is dealing with truants, explain any experience you have had with motivating young people.

Serving with the DISD as a teacher placed me at the forefront of leading young adults on a daily basis. We have a serious issue in some of our local school districts with truancy. I met with both superintendents (Denison and Pottsboro), and we agreed that it would take an extra effort from the Justice of the Peace’s office to help our children avoid truancy. I am willing to come to the school and meet with the students and parents when they are a few absents from truancy. The current JP has turned a blind eye to this issue by not making parents and students responsible for following Texas mandated attendance laws.

4. Continued growth in the county means there will be more work for local justices of the peace, how do you think county commissioners should address this issue?

The county is at a crossroads of exponential growth in business and population. There is already a high demand for new homes and medical services. This job will require a focus serving the people and the duties predicated by this office . We will need to be more organized and coordinate more with the other county offices making sure we are all pulling in the right direction. Lastly I love this county and the people in it. I believe they deserve to be represented fairly, and I know they have some one who cares about and respects the office of Justice of the Peace.