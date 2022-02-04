Q&A: David Hawley says choose me again for precinct 2 JP

Note: David Hawley did not submit a biography with his interview.

The March primary for both the Democratic and Republican parties in Grayson County will be held on March 1, and the last day to register to vote was Jan. 31.

Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace David Hawley wants another term. In the upcoming primary, he will face challenger Michael Springer for the seat.

Ahead of early voting which will be held Feb. 14-25, Hawley has answered questions about why he thinks the people should choose him again.

1. Do you consider the job of justice of the peace to be a full-time job?

Yes, not only do I work a 8-5 set of hours, but I am also on call 24hours a day as needed. So sometimes it is much more than a full-time job. I receive phone calls often, during all hours, no matter what I am doing. I am always happy to help. There are times that we (the JP’s) cover each other when something comes up or we need to be somewhere. It’s just what we do. So you never know when you will be working. I love what I do!

2. The justice of the peace is one of the most visible members of county government and deals with issues that range from traffic tickets to inquests and evictions. Explain your experience working with people in such varied circumstances.

I have been JP for going on 8 years now & before that I spent 34 years with the Grayson County Sheriffs Office in multiple roles that included Civil division, dispatch & patrol which all require a huge amount of public interaction & problem solving & I try to do this with compassion. I love serving the citizens of this county & assist others when I can. I am currently serving on the Grayson County Housing Authority Board. This board helps low-income families to find housing. This is an important part of my time also.

3. Part of the Justice of the Peace job is dealing with truants, explain any experience you have had with motivating young people.

Aside from raising two sons that became Eagle Scouts, I spent approximately 24 years working with the Boy Scout in a leadership role.

I have also served on the Denison ISD School Board for over 20 years in hopes to make a difference.

While in law enforcement I spent 15 of my 34 years in Crime Prevention, I went to all the schools in the county teaching kids about safety, drug abuse prevention, bullying, stranger danger & many other safety issues. Kids have come to me over the years with questions & for direction.

In my time as JP I have developed a program for the Principals to contact me to come to the school & talk with the students to find out what is going on & what can be done BEFORE they become Truant. So far, it seems to be helping.

4. Continued growth in the county means there will be more work for local justices of the peace, how do you think county commissioners should address this issue?

I think that as the influx of work for the JP’s grow, then there may be a need to add another clerk (or two) in the JP offices to help with intake of paperwork, fines, phone calls, etc… Right now my office has two clerks & they stay very busy. If the load on the JP’s gets to be too heavy, it may be (later in the future) that the commissioners look at adding another JP. But I don’t foresee that to be in the near future. It has been tougher with COVID & having myself or my clerks out sick, but we are all working together to keep the office running as normal.