Q&A: Bart Lawrence seeks new term as precinct 4 commissioner

Note: Bart Lawrence did not provide a biography with his interview.

The March primary for both the Democratic and Republican parties in Grayson County will be held on March 1, and the last day to register to vote was Jan. 31.

Incumbent Bart Lawrence thinks he can do more for the county with another term as the precinct 4 commissioner. In the March primary, he will face Matthew Hardenburg

Ahead of early voting which will be held Feb. 14-25, Lawrence has answered questions about why he thinks the people should choose him again.

1. What do you think of term limits for county elected offices?

The voters of Grayson County are rightfully in control of the tenure their elected officials serve in public office. I believe that if an elected official is doing an excellent job, then they will be re-elected. However, if the citizens/taxpayers are dissatisfied, then they will vote to make a change in leadership.

2. Should the job of county commissioner be considered a full-time job?

The job of Grayson County Commissioner, Pct. 4 is more than a full-time job if performed properly. In addition to managing a $46 million county budget, we are responsible, either directly or indirectly, for over 600 county employees who provide numerous vital services to our citizens/taxpayers on a daily basis. Serving as Commissioner of Precinct 4 also brings another set of unique responsibilities in that it encompasses all the subdivisions of Lake Texoma. Many of these residents are “weekend only” residents and their needs oftentimes must be met on weekends & holidays.

]3. How does your past experience make you a good candidate for county commissioner?

Prior to serving as Commissioner, I ran a custom harvesting business that spanned seven states. My 40+ years in the private sector taught me to how to make a payroll, efficiently manage a budget, work with people, and build strong partnerships in order to get things done. Additionally, I have obtained the Advanced Curriculum Degree for County Commissioners in Texas.

4. Which do you feel is more important, holding the line on taxes or providing citizens services?

Through proper fiscal management, the Grayson County Commissioners Court has delivered a budget that reduced the tax county rate 30% over the past 6 years while still meeting critical obligations on public safety, transportation, and indigent health care, and infrastructure, and other essential services. New growth coupled with efficient managing expenses is how we have been successful. If re-elected, I will continue to follow this same, successful model.

5. What role should county commissioners play in local economic development?

County Commissioners can play a key role in local economic development by fostering a business-friendly environment that includes low taxes, limited and efficient government, and by making long-term infrastructure investments in transportation, water, and energy. We also have some additional tools that we can use such as tax abatements and TIRZ districts that are appropriate under certain circumstances.

6. Under what circumstances would you consider raising the tax rate?

I cannot think of any case in which I would vote to increase the tax rate. In my 11 years in office, I have never voted for a tax rate increase.

7. Growth continues to come to Grayson County. Do you consider that a good or bad thing? How do you propose the county try to manage that growth?

I believe growth is inevitable and when managed properly can improve the great quality of life we all enjoy in Grayson County. Thanks in large part to strong local leadership over the past two decades, we have made important long-term infrastructure investments that will allow us to fully benefit from the opportunities that come with growth and development.