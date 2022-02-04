Q&A: Matt Hardenburg throws hat into commissioner Precinct 4 race

The March primary for both the Democratic and Republican parties in Grayson County will be held on March 1, and the last day to register to vote was Jan. 31.

Matthew Hardenburg hopes to unseat incumbent Bart Lawrence for the precinct 4 county commissioner seat.

Ahead of early voting which will be held Feb. 14-25, Hardenburg has answered questions about why he thinks he is the right person for the job.

Introduction:

Matthew Hardenburg, a 5th generation native of Grayson County born and raised in Pottsboro where he resides with his wife Leslie of 13 years and two children and attend Hagerman Baptist Church. I am a graduate of Pottsboro High School and Tarleton State University. Co-owner of Elite Welding and Construction for the past 19 years who also farms and ranches. I serve on the board at Locust Volunteer fire department and the Texoma Exposition Livestock Show. I am running to make sure the voices of Grayson County precinct 4, and the county are represented well, and I believe I am the best choice for this challenge.

1.What do I think of term limits for county elected offices?

I am a strong believer in term limits. I believe that elected officials should not make a career off of our tax dollars. I believe they should serve no more than 3 terms and then move on. This keeps the elected official from acquiring too much power, and complacency while in office.

2.Should the job of county commissioner be considered a full-time job?

Being elected as a county commissioner is not your normal 8 to 5 job. There is more to the job, with phone calls outside of that time frame, and issues that may arise that affect the county. The hard work and dedication you put into being an elected commissioner to your county should not be defined by a set hour of work but by how productive you are in getting things done. I believe a County Commissioner should always be available to meet the needs of constituents.

3. How does your experience make you a good candidate for county commissioner?

Being a life time resident of Pottsboro, baling hay for our local farmers and ranchers since I was 13, and co-operating my own business in construction since I was 17 has helped me to interact and gain the trust of our community members. I feel I have the honesty, and integrity that was instilled into me to serve this county to the best of my ability. Hard work and dedication to get things done right hallmarks in my beliefs. Now more than ever we need good people in office serving our citizens of the county.

4. Which do you feel is more important: hold the line on taxes or providing citizens services?

I feel the taxes are out of hand but I also understand that we need the tax dollars to help with infrastructure and county services. I believe we need to hold our line on taxes because there are so many individuals on fixed incomes that they are getting taxed on every cent they have. I believe we must maintain a balance between money we have, and services needed. If we are creative in our approaches to an issue, we could find ways to accomplish projects more efficiently without compromising quality standards.

5. What role should county commissioners play in local economic development?

The role of the county commissioner with local economic development is to be good stewards for our county residents. We need to help our county economy with current business growth. As local business grow it provides better paying jobs for the residents of the county. We can also help promote bringing in new businesses. I would work with the areas economic development leaders to make sure we are all on the same page on all developments.

6.Under what circumstances would you consider raising the tax rate?

The residents of the county are currently being taxed excessively, and we should strive to keep lowering the taxes as much as possible. I understand there is a fine line but we should never compromise on emergency services or health care services.

7. Growth continues to come to Grayson County. Do you consider that a good or bad thing? How do you propose the county try to manage that growth?

Grayson County will continue to grow as new businesses and residents come in to the area and the toll road continues to move North. Being from a small town, I would love to keep it that way but I know it is not practical. All we can do is get ready for exponential growth and be smart in our remedies. We need to start now to get the infrastructure and roads up to standard to meet the growing population.