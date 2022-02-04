Former Denison Dance teacher recants performance at 1980 Olympics

By Dwayne Wilder

For the Herald Democrat

It may not be summer, but the spirit is the same as the Beijing Olympics approach.

Former Denison Dance Academy owner Ilona Nogarr knows the Olympic spirit. She wasn’t a competing athlete during the 1980 Summer Olympics, but she did participate in that year’s opening ceremonies in Moscow.

Nogarr is from Estonia.

“I was at university and a member of the gymnastics team, which performed and competed year-round,” Nogarr, who had been in Denison for 10 years at the time of interview, said. “The professional chosen to choreograph the opening ceremonies came to our practice. He went around with our coaches and chose dancers; I was one chosen.”

Nogarr admitted that the professional was from Estonia. So, she was in the right place at the right time for that Olympiad.

Estonia was one of the 15 Soviet states at the time; and Soviet officials chose various experts from different geographic areas in the disciplines to prepare for hosting the Olympics.

“We rehearsed a lot – and I mean ‘a lot’ – the entire summer until the Olympics opened; it was more than three months, every day; sometimes, multiple times a day,” she recalled. “The show was based on Greek goddesses; and the music was written with that in mind. It was an incredible piece.”

Estonia was also chosen as the site for the Olympic sailing events; giving her the opportunity to be there and see the crowds across the bay and see the competition. She was ‘proud’ of her countrymen and Estonia during that important time.

Nogarr grew up in the arts and participated in all she could including dance, ballet, violin, painting, rhythmic gymnastics and contemporary ballet. She comes from a tiny town, Tawvaskoja, which means ‘Heavenly Place’ in her native language.

“I always say I was born in a heavenly place,” she smiled. “It was so small; there were only 10 children in our entire school; not just one class, but in all the school.”

To her memory, it was like her life was a straight journey to the Olympics. Her first teacher had a background in ballet and saw talent in the smallish seven-year-old. Nogarr began private lessons after school immediately.

“I was the only one she picked,” recalled Nogarr. “I liked ballet. I was ambitious, even back then. When I had my first competition, I placed fourth. I was so disappointed that I wanted to quit, but I never really gave it up. I just explored other things.”

Those things included other dancing disciplines and some music training as well, where she majored in violin and minored in the piano. She eventually moved to a bigger city where she added swimming and ice skating to her repertoire; all included movements that helped her ballet passion.

“I was very active as a youngster,” she said with a grin and a sparkle in her eyes.

The next stage of her life’s training came at university where there was no ballet troupe. Nogarr discovered an American Modern Dance icon, Isadora Duncan, and her style of dance. Ironically, Duncan was an American; and it was the Americans who boycotted those 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow.

“I was competing and performing in dance and majoring in rhythmic gymnastics,” she remembered. “I studied fashion, too, because I wanted to make my own clothes. I studied medicine because I wanted to be a doctor, too. See? I said I was active…..”

That’s when the call to the Olympics came. Nogarr distinctly remembers how special it was to be chosen. It felt like everything she had done had brought her to that moment.

“It felt amazing,” she noted of the performance in summer 1980. “I will never forget it.”

But Nogarr also admits it was not all ‘fun and games’ as the environment in Communist Russa was ‘very strict.’ The time she was there preparing for the Olympics was basically ‘quarantined’ from others.

“We couldn’t talk to anyone else,” she said. “We had to practice and rehearse; that was all.”

But being there was memorable as the Olympics was a big deal to the people in Eastern Europe.

“I loved the Olympics; like everyone else. It was very popular all the time,” recalled Nogarr. “I never imagined being in them; it was a huge honor to be chosen. It is very special to me and always will be.”

When one of her students brings up the Olympics, the subject will invariably be on Nogarr’s role in 1980.

“The memory is great; when one of my girls talks about it, I get chills,” said Nogarr. “I feel happy inside; and a smile goes on my face.”

Nogarr had another special experience in dance due to her Olympic Opening Ceremony. She was chosen to be part of the 1986 Goodwill Games ceremonies.

She danced with the Moscow Ballet Troupe. There were only 10 dancers from outside Moscow chosen; and there were just three who actually got to dance in the ceremonies: Nogarr was one of them.

“It was truly amazing to be there as well. We got to dance with Moscow dancers!” she almost shouted. “It was something so special for a dancer like me from such a small place and background.”

Nogarr added that the 10 dancers were ‘just happy to be there.’ For the two months of rehearsals, many local people asked why they were always smiling, even though they weren’t chosen to dance in the ceremony.

“It was so special just to be there; in Moscow, with those other dancers and to be chosen from the entire country,” said Nogarr. “There was a circus performing next to where we practiced; and the owner came over to ask us if we wanted to join. He had never seen such happy dancers in his life.”

For her lifetime artistic work, Nogarr has been chosen among Women of Distinction 2016; and Women of Excellence 2017.