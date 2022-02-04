100 days of building Bearcats

SISD

Sherman ISD schools marked its 100th day of school Tuesday, and elementary schools and early childhood centers celebrated it by holding activities or allowing students and staff to dress up.

Crutchfield Elementary kindergarten and first graders played in-classroom games such as find a hundred pieces of candy, and students were also given ribbons for being members of the 100 Club.

The same grades at Dillingham Elementary made presentations for items representing 100, and the students and their teachers dressed up like “100-year-old subs” for the day.

Fairview Elementary students and their parents were welcome to take photos before or after class with a “Happy 100th Day” sign provided by Fairview PTA. Students and teachers were also invited to dress up as either a 100-year-old person or by having 100 items on their clothing.

Fred Douglass ECC and Perrin ECC students dressed up much the same, and some wore shirts saying they were “100 Days Sharper.”

Neblett Elementary classes came to school as 100-year-old people and also made paper crowns celebrating the 100th day of school. Sory Elementary students and staff dressed as centenarians as well.

Sory Elementary students and teachers also dressed up as 100-year-old people to mark the day as well, and Wakefield and Washington elementary schools made hats to celebrate the occasion.