Round 2: Why Sherman-Denison feel better prepared for winter weather following 2021 storms

With the memories of 2021's historic February storms still fresh in the mind, many cities have taken precautions as to avoid a repeat of last year's events, and local officials believe they are better prepared for this bit of winter weather than they were last year.

"I think all cities across the whole state have a little PTSD from last year's storms, and so it does make this a bit more high priority or concerning as we enter into it," Denison Public Information Officer Aaron Werner said Wednesday.

In mid February 2021, record-breaking storms inundated much of the state with layers of snow and ice and left many area below freezing for nearly a week. These storms also exposed weaknesses in many statewide and municipal utility systems including water and power.

For the continuing storms, which began to roll in Wednesday evening, Werner said the city will be following its long-set winter weather procedures that it has used for many years in the event of winter storms. These same procedures were in place in 2021, but there were a few factors that complicated the situation.

"However, last year we have a couple anomalies that changed the game, specifically related to the power grid," Werner said.

Early in the 2021 winter storms, statewide power authorities, including Oncor and regionalized providers, instituted rolling blackouts to lower record-setting demand on the power grid. This demand, combined with both planned and unplanned outages at power plants, left the grid in jeopardy of being overburdened.

While these blackouts were intended to move and equally distribute the outages, in practice many communities were left in the dark longer than expected. In additional to the long outages, some unexpected facilities were hit.

For Sherman and Denison, this included water production facilities, which froze over and went offline due to near- or sub-zero temperatures. This left many water systems in partial or complete loss of production.

"It is always in the back of your mind when you go through something like that," Sherman Mayor David Plyler said. "You always try to make things better for the next one.

Prior to the storm, Denison had already equipped the production plant with a dual electrical feed, but this did not protect against a total blackout, Werner said.

Officials with both Sherman and Denison said they believed that their facilities were on a list of critical infrastructure that should not be included in blackouts. Werner said Denison has ensured that key facilities are the list, while Plyler said he does not expect this to be an issue again.

Both cities have also started work on installing backup power generation at the water facilities, but high demand has created delays, Plyler said. He noted the high power demand of the plant — equal to the use of 1,400 homes in a single day — makes these very specialized installations.

Werner said city staff are prepared to manually heat the pipes at the plant if need be in order to keep production alive. As a backup, the city has already filled its water towers in order to have some water on hand if power is lost once again.

"The wild card that all of this will come down to is the power grid," Werner said.

For Sherman, the city has some versatility in the form of split surface and groundwater production. In practice, the groundwater system could help offset some loss if the surface water system goes offline. Since last year's storms, the city has conducted some repairs on its system of wells that should further improve its production, Plyler said.

Both cities said they have staff ready to move in the event that repairs or other mitigations are needed. This includes street crews and first responders, who may be used to retreat roads, Plyler said.

For Denison, Werner said the city has not contracted with outside workers to assist in any water main repairs like it did in 2021, however the city still has those relationships and should be able to call on outside resources if need be.