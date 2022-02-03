Rededication of Fannin County Courthouse slated

staff reports

Fannin County will be celebrating its 185 year with the re dedication of its 1888 Fannin County Courthouse. The event is set for 10 a.m. March 10.

In preparation, landscaping around the courthouse began in January, and the Fannin County Courthouse Rededication Committee is still making provisions for the ceremony. These include preparing invitations, working with leaders to make arrangements for traffic and parking.

"I'm so proud of the citizens of Fannin County," Barbara McCutcheon, a member of the rededication committee and one of the driving forces behind the most complex project in Fannin County history said in a report by North Texas E-news. "We the People came together for a common goal. We voted to restore our Temple of Justice, and what a grand lady she turned out to be!"

The restored courthouse is expected to help shape the future of downtown Bonham and Fannin County.

"The restoration of the courthouse will serve as a catalyst for downtown Bonham," Bonham City Manage Sean Pate said in the report. "The county’s renovation initiative has spurred the city to begin a downtown assessment that will lead to a complete master plan for future downtown renovations and amenities."

The March event will be held along the front of the courthouse which faces north. Public restrooms will be available in Bonham Visitors Center.