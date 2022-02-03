Icy conditions continue: Winter relief, sunny skies expected this weekend

Icy conditions proved to be a hazard Thursday as dangerous spots were seen across the county,.

"If folks don't have to go out, they shouldn't, " Grayson County Emergency Management Director Sarah Somers said, encouraging people to remain indoors. "If they do, they should be dressed for it and go slowly."

As of Thursday morning, Oncor was reporting several small-scale electric service outages related to the storms across the county. One of the largest outages appeared to be in Gunter, where more than 260 were reported to be without power. This appeared to be centered around downtown, city officials said.

"The City’s Public Works Department, Fire Department, and Oncor has been working around the clock since the onset of this inclement weather," a news release from Gunter said. "We appreciate your continued patience and understand your frustrations and concerns as crews work to restore our electricity to full capacity."

Meanwhile, more than a thousand were without power in Anna as of 11 a.m. Another outage was reported near Van Alstyne, but by Thursday morning Oncor was reporting that less than 30 customers were still affected.

Police officials in Sherman and Denison reported only a few wrecks related to the weather Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said a total of seven wrecks were reported Wednesday by midnight. No other wrecks had occurred in the city by 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Denison Police reported no major wrecks or incidents involving the weather.

Freezing and hazardous icy conditions are expected to remain across Texoma until weekend sunshine brings some relief.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing Friday, and the first major chance at relief will come with the weekend.

While conditions are not expected to greatly improve Friday, Meteorologist Matt Stalley said no additional snowfall is expected after Thursday.

"After our last batch of snow moves out, we will be done with the wintery weather as far as snow, sleet or anything like that is concerned," he said.

Temperatures aren't expected to rise much Friday over Thursday's totals, Stalley said, with highs expected in the upper 20s. Some relief could come in the later afternoon when the sun is expected to come out, but Stalley said it could only be for a few hours and ice is expected to remain a hazard overnight.

"Any of the areas that only partially melt could refreeze Friday night," he said.

The first chance at relief could come Saturday as sunny conditions and highs in the upper 30s will bring additional melt. Stalley said there could be some refreezing Saturday evening, but this will be limited to isolated areas.

Beyond the ice itself, Stalley said the wind is expected to be another hazard over the next few days.

"We are going to have pretty dangerously cold wind chills up there," he said, noting that Sherman could reach a wind chill of zero. "Don't be outside for long if you can help it, because it doesn't take long for that to set in."