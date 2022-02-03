Blood drive to honor former Bonham police captain

staff reports

BONHAM - The seventh annual Captain Tim La Vergne Sr. Memorial Blood Drive will be hosted by the Bonham Police Department, The La Vergne Family, and the Texoma Regional Blood Center will be held Feb. 16-17.

The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bonham City Council Chambers.

Captain Tim La Vergne Sr. joined the Bonham Police Department on October 16th, 1982. During those years he served as a Communications Officer, Patrol Sergeant, 9-1-1 Coordinator for the city and county, City of Bonham’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Liaison/Coordinator for Hurricane Katrina Shelter, Sex Offender Officer, and BPD IT Support Technician/Webmaster Officer. In 2006, Captain La Vergne was awarded the Public Servant of the Year by the Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce. In 2007, the men and women of the Bonham Police Department proudly selected him as the Police Officer of the Year.

During his lifetime, LaVergne was an endowed member in the following masonic bodies: Constantine Lodge No. 13, Bonham Chapter No. 52, Bonham Council No. 37, Denison Commandery No. 24, Indivisible Friends Commandery No. 13, Dallas Scottish Rite, North Texas York Rite College No. 118, Rose of Sharon Council No. 49, and Royal Order of Scotland. He was the webmaster for Constantine Lodge, Bonham York Rite Bodies, Denison Commandery, North Texas York Rite College, North Texas Priory, Rose of Sharon Council, Col. William B. Travis Council, Texas Priory, and Dallas Chapter & Council.

For more information about the Texoma Regional Blood Center, go to www.texomablood.org.