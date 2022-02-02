Q&A: Bruce Dawsey says why he should be county judge

Note: Bruce Dawsey did not provide a bio to be included with the email interview.

The March primary for both the Democratic and Republican parties in Grayson County will be held on March 1, 2022, and while they have garnered no Democratic challenger, two people have chosen to run in the race to see who will be the next Grayson County Judge.

Early voting in Texas will be Feb. 14-25, and the last day to register to vote in the primaries was Jan. 31. If needed, the runoff for the Primary will be May 24.,2022.

Challenger Bruce Dawsey answered a few questions about why what he thinks he can do for Grayson County as the next county judge.

First, it’s important to understand that most county dollars are spent on things that are required by the state of Texas. I think it’s important to understand the limits of what the county can and can’t do. The role and scope of the county government is set by the state and ultimately by the people and it should only operate within those parameters. I do believe, however, that the things the county is required to do, it should strive to do exceptionally well and as efficiently as possible. The County is required to build and maintain county roads. We should build our roads well and as economically as possible. The same with the Jail, and all the other departments. That is what residents of Grayson County should expect, a county that performs its limited role in a courteous and professional manor, as efficiently as possible.

While the county doesn’t have the ability to spend dollars on economic development directly, we should continue to partner with our municipalities in tax abatement incentive deals to encourage development. Participation in these deals is important to foster growth in our larger cities but even more so in our smaller municipalities. In general, I think the best thing we can do at the county level is to provide consistent, stable leadership that benefits the entire county. That’s what businesses are looking for, stability and consistency.

3. What do you think about the overall size of county government in Grayson County? Do you think it needs to expand as the region becomes more populated? If not, how would you go about seeing that workers are fairly compensated for additional work and that services are continued at or above their current level?

County employees are the very best resource when it comes to getting things done as effectively and efficiently as possible I think the goal should always be to do more with less, and that is only possible with a dedicated professional workforce that is valued and supported from the top. Growth of county services should be planned for and anticipated. Any additional personnel that are added to the work force should be paid for by the occurring growth that requires the additional personnel.

I have helped write and manage the 14 million dollar budget for the Sherman Police Department. This has included compensation studies and an annually updated 5-year plan. I served 9 years on the Howe ISD school board. A primary function of a Board Trustee is school finance. I am also a serving member of the Van Alstyne City Council.

5. The county judge cannot order other elected officials to do things, but must act as something of a mediator to help bring about consensus about county policies and procedures. Explain your experience in building consensus amongst diverse groups.

I have been a in a leadership role within the police agency at all levels. During this time, I have worked with diverse groups in all manners of situations, including resolving differences between coworkers, citizens, divisions within the agency, community and civic organizations, and government agencies, local, state, and federal. I have also worked with these same groups in regards to problem solving. My experience also extends to my time serving as a School Board Trustee and Council Member. In these rolls I have worked collaboratively for a positive outcome that best services the citizens.

6. If you have to choose between raising taxes or giving county employees a raise, which will you choose and why?

I would not be in favor of raising taxes to increase employees’ wages. I would however work with employees to increase efficiency and decrease wasteful spending. Nobody should get rich working for the Government but choosing to serve shouldn’t mean taking a vow of poverty either. We need to pay competitive wages that come with great benefits but also come with high expectations and accountability.