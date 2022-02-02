Q&A: Bill Magers says why he should be re elected as county judge

The March primary for both the Democratic and Republican parties in Grayson County will be held on March 1, 2022, and while they have garnered no Democratic challenger, two people have chosen to run in the race to see who will be the next Grayson County Judge.

Early voting in Texas will be Feb. 14-25, and the last day to register to vote in the primaries was Jan. 31. If needed, the runoff for the Primary will be May 24.,2022.

Incumbent Bill Magers answered a few questions about why what he thinks he can do for Grayson County with a new term as county judge.

Introduction:

I am a native of Grayson County, graduating from Sherman High School and Austin College. I earned my MBA at Thunderbird and have enjoyed a successful business career for over 32 years. My wife of 24 years - Angela, a teacher, and I have four sons – Zach, Kennon, Josh & Marshall. We are active members of First United Methodist Church. Prior to County Judge, I served as Mayor of Sherman. I am a lifelong member of the NRA, active volunteer with youth sports and Four Rivers, and a strong advocate of adoption programs, enjoying the blessing of adoption myself.

All residents, including those who reside in cities, should expect a county government that wisely uses their tax dollars to administer core functions of government such as courts, law enforcement, roads, public safety, indigent & mental health, vital statistics, and property records. These functions must be performed in a professional, customer-friendly manner. By working with our cities, TXDOT, and others, Grayson County has built partnerships and leveraged outside dollars to provide more with less impact to local taxpayers for all of our citizens throughout the county.

Note: Magers did not provide an answer to this question.

3. What do you think about the overall size of county government in Grayson County? Do you think it needs to expand as the region becomes more populated? If not, how would you go about seeing that workers are fairly compensated for additional work and that services are continued at or above their current level?

Competent, committed people are at the heart of any successful organization, in either the public or private sector. At Grayson County, we work as a team internally and with our external communities and partners. Employees/department heads are encouraged to bring forth better ideas/innovation. This approach has allowed us to operate more efficiently, incorporate new technologies in certain areas, and provide pay that is more competitive. Our overall employee headcount has actually decreased during my tenure as County Judge, however, we have increased law enforcement personnel in order to meet the public safety demands of growth.

4. The county judge oversees the county budget. What experience do you have with multi million-dollar budgets?

For 32 years, I have successfully managed multi-million dollar budgets in both the public and private sectors. My private sector budgets in the technology industry often exceeded $100 million/500+ employees. As Mayor of Sherman and now as County Judge, our budgets have ranged from $30 – $90 million/400-500+ employees. I have a consistent record of lowering taxes, delivering balanced budgets that avoid the issuance of debt for non-capital expenses, aligning revenue sources with current economic conditions, levering cost-saving community partnerships, and dedicating adequate dollars to long-term investments in infrastructure.

5. The county judge cannot order other elected officials to do things, but must act as something of a mediator to help bring about consensus about county policies and procedures. Explain your experience in building consensus amongst diverse groups.

The key to building consensus in any role, including County Judge, requires playing “we ball” and not “me ball.” This approach is easily stated but more difficult to implement. It requires setting a vision, developing a knowledge base on the issues, properly identifying stakeholders, bringing everyone together, listening, and maintaining open/transparent communications. By working as a team in Grayson County, we have secured water rights, $650 for infrastructure - US 75, Panda Energy,

NTRA/Perrin Field Airport, fostered historic job growth with TI, Finisar, local businesses and reduced the county tax rate by 30% in the past 6 years.

6. If you have to choose between raising taxes or giving county employees a raise, which will you choose and why?

By properly managing the budget, building cost-saving partnerships, and leveraging growth, we have been able to reduce taxes and provide employee salary increases. During my tenure as County Judge, the tax rate reduced from $0.49 to less than $0.34. At the same time, we increased employee salaries by a yearly average of 3% while inflation grew at just 1.5% annually. We have also taken steps to reduce the financial burden on our employees with respect to increases in employee health insurance costs. Also, no county employee lost their job due to COVID and work hours/salaries remained consistent.