Approved: Texas Historic Commission says yes to 1930 Sherman riot marker

A historical marker to recognize the 1930 Sherman riot and the lynching of George Hughes has been approved by the Texas Historic Commission.

The approval represents one of the final steps in what has been a nearly 18-month effort to acknowledge the moment of racial violence.

"We were pleased to see the approval of the marker topic by the Texas Historical Commission and look forward to the process moving forward," county advisory committee co-chairs Joe Brown and Al Hambrick said in a joint statement. "We will continue to make sure this important project is successful."

The marker was approved as a part of the Texas Historic Commission's under told history program, which allows for the marker to be placed at no cost to the applicant.

It could be a 18 month process before the marker is ready to be placed.

Now that one of the final hurdles is passed, historian Melissa Thiel, who led the initial recognition effort, said she was happy with the work and research she has put in over the last two years.

"We are still moving forward and still getting the approvals we need," she said. "It is hard to believe we've gotten this far."

The next step will come as the state commission does research on the event and writes up what will be displayed on the marker. It is at this point that one final hurdle might come up, she said.

Following the approval by county commissioners, the request was filed with the state by County Bill Magers. However, Thiel submitted her own request with the state and used the approval by commissioners in her paperwork. To her understanding, both Thiel and Magers are now co-sponsors for the marker.

This will require all parties to weigh in on the final language on the marker, she said.

The road to recognize the events with a state historic marker has been a long an twisting one that involved a confusing turn before the Grayson County Historical Commission. This was followed by months-long efforts to get the marker on the agenda of the Grayson County Commissioners Court, who voted in October to allow the marker to be placed on the courthouse grounds in a 3-2 vote.

"It has just been such a long journey and to know that we've gotten all three approvals, when at the beginning we didn't think we'd get one, is really just kind of hard to believe," said Thiel.

The efforts center on the lynching of George Hughes, a Black farmhand who was accused of sexually assaulting the wife of his employer following a wage dispute in early May 1930. Hughes is also alleged to have fired on police officers when he was taken into custody.

Tensions in Sherman began to rise in the days leading up to Hughes' trial.

As legal proceedings began to get underway, a mob of thousands attempted to get access to Hughes and the courtroom. Tensions continued to rise and the 1870s courthouse was set on fire in the ensuing riot and efforts to contain the blaze was hindered by the crowd.

The mob eventually pulled Hughes' corpse from a metal vault where he was sheltering inside the courthouse and tied to a vehicle. The corpse was then dragged through the streets toward Mulberry Street where it was hanged from a tree and a bonfire was set beneath it.

The crowd then turned its attention to the nearby business district, which was ultimately destroyed and razed in the riot. Many black-owned businesses, including law offices, a funeral parlor and others were lost and many were never rebuilt.

Thiel started her effort to recognize the events in the summer of 2020 as racial tensions across the country began to rise following many high-profile killings of Black men and women by law enforcement.

The marker effort went before the local historic commission in March amid questions of who should act on the request first: the commission or county commissioners, as the marker request would need approval from the landowner.

The efforts passed the second hurdle when county commissioners voted to approve the placement of the marker on county lands in October. Prior to approval, the county formed an advisory committee to advise on if the marker was needed.

