Snow, sleet expected to remain in Texoma through end of week

Winter storms in Texoma could lead to dangerous conditions later this week.

Mid-week storms may leave behind up to a half-inch of ice and up to two inches of snow in their wake when they pass through the region.

"We are not anticipating that this will be as prolonged or as cold as last year's event," National Weather Service Meteorologist Sarah Barnes said Tuesday from the National Weather Service's Fort Worth field office.

In February 2020, a series of historic winter storms left much of Texas with freezing conditions, heavy ice and snow, and utility outages for the majority of a week. The storms, and the impact they had on infrastructure, led to nearly statewide pushes to winterize key infrastructure.

This week's system is expected to enter into the Red River area Wednesday morning and bring with it colder temperatures and widespread rain.

"In Sherman you should start to see a transition to freezing rain by Wednesday evening," she said. "The freezing rain will continue mixed with sleet throughout the night."

While temperatures have been relatively mild, Barnes said she expects that the region could see between a quarter inch and a half inch of ice accumulation from the first wave. This is due in part to heavy winds that are expected to peak at about 25 miles per hour, which will worsen the freezing conditions.

Temperatures are expected to drop to about 16 degrees Thursday morning with a wind chill hovering around zero. Through the morning hours, the sleet and freezing rain is expected to begin to transition into snowfall. An additional one to two inches of snow is expected to stack upon the layer of ice.

While the precipitation is expected to leave the area by Friday morning, temperatures will remain below freezing and any relief from the snow and ice will be minimal. Temperatures are expected to reach there lowest early Friday morning, with temperatures in the single digits and a wind chill between -5 degrees and -10 degrees, Barnes said.

The first relief from the conditions will come Saturday as temperature rise to the high 30s. From there, temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-50s by Tuesday, Barnes said.

The main threats from the storm include possible road hazards, fallen tree limbs and potential power outages, Barnes said.

"People certainly need to be prepared for that," she said.

Grayson County Emergency Management Director Sarah Somers encouraged people to prepare for the storms by ensuring they have enough supplies to meet their needs during the storm. This includes enough water to get through the event if municipal services are lost during the storm.

"That can be anything from medication to water for personal sanitation and hygiene, water for cooking and drinking," she said, noting that each family situation and their needs are unique.

Somers also encouraged residents to stay at home unless they absolutely needed to travel. In those cases, she said drivers should give themselves extra time and drive slowly and carefully.

Somers said that the impacts of the storm are expected to be less than those seen last year. However, she added that the community should not compare and gauge the two against each other.

Cold front is expected to arrive in the area early Wednesday. Rain throughout the day

"I think we probably need to get away from comparing to last year and instead go to what we learned from last year," she said.