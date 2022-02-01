2 Denison City Council seats up for spring election

Voters in Denison will choose who should represent the city on two City Council seats this spring during the city's May elections. As a part of the election cycle, voters will chose who should sit on the Place 4 and Place 6 seats.

Prospective candidates have until Feb. 18 in order to file and register to run in the race.

The Place 4 seat is currently held by council member Robert Crawley, who was elected in 2019. The Place 6 seat is currently held by Mayor Pro Tem Brian Hander. As of Friday, both incumbents have filed to run for reelection, but no competitors have filed, city officials said.

Early voting will be held from April 25 through May 3. Election Day is May 7.