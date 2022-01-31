Sherman ISD will see 3 board races this spring

Sherman voters could choose who will fill three seats on the Sherman Independent School District Board of Trustees when they hit the polls this May. Voters will determine who should sit in the Place 3, 4 and 5 seats.

Potential candidates have until the end of the business day on Feb. 18 to file with the district. These packets can be acquired at the district's service center or online through the district's website.

The election itself will be held be held on May 7, with early voting from April 25 through May 3.

In all three races, the incumbents are eligible to run, but as of noon on Thursday none had filled for reelection, district officials said.

Place 3 is currently held by Tim Millerick. As of Thursday, Calvin Holland and Jennifer Shelby have filed to run in that race.

So far, no one has filed to run in the Place 4 seat that is currently held by Anna Wylie.

The final seat, Place 5, is currently held by Hillary Luckett Clark, who is not expected to run for reelection. Clark is currently running to replace outgoing judge Carol Siebman on the County Court-at-Law 2 bench.

Currently, Andre Luper and Sean Vanderveer are vying for that school board seat.