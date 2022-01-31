2022-23 budget season begins for SISD

As with the last two years, the upcoming Sherman Independent School District's budget process still has some uncertainties related to the ongoing pandemic and how it will affect the funding for the next year.

Members of the School Board started the budget season last month when it received an update on the current budget and some pitfalls and opportunities it will likely see in the near future.

For the current year, which is slated to end for the district in June, the district maintained a budget of $105.63 million. Of the nearly $80.24 million in the general fund budget, about 51.1 percent came from local sources with about 47.9 percent coming from state revenue sources.

The local tax revenue is comprised of two different tax rates based on their purpose and use. The largest rate of $0.9603 for each $100 of assessed value goes toward maintenance and operation and represents the daily operations of the district. A secondary rate of $0.4790 represents the interest and sinking rate for the district and works to pay off the district's bond debt.

The district's tax rate reached its lowest rate in 14 years and has dropped by 21 cents in the past four years, Bennett said. This is due to several factors including tax compression mandated by the state and an shift in the district's taxable value. Since 2014, the district's taxable value increased about 58 percent with values at about $3.9 billion. Of that growth, about two-thirds was based on new values.

"You are living in a town where you have new growth, new rooftops, new businesses coming in," SISD Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Tyson Bennett said. "You have increased land that is getting developed."

Of the district's general expenses, about 82 percent is coming in the form of personnel costs, Bennett said. This is near average for the district, which reguarly sees high personnel costs.

Looking at the next year, Bennett said one of the questions that remains heading into the next school year relates to attendance, which can affect the district's state funding. In 2019 and 2020, the average daily attendance was at about 95.8 percent, but this has steadily dropped over the past two years as the pandemic continued.

For 2021-22, the rate has dropped to about 90.3 percent. Bennett said he hopes that steps are taking to hold district's harmless for the shifts that districts are seeing on attendance from the prolonged pandemic.