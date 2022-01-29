Southeastern holds first endowed chairs, professors installation ceremony

Southeastern

Southeastern Oklahoma State University held its first-ever endowed chairs and professors ceremony Wednesday in the corporate offices of First United Bank in Durant.

A brief program and medallion ceremony honored the professors and scholarship donors.

Speakers included Greg Massey from First United Bank on behalf of the Massey family; Dr. Phyllis Engles, on behalf of her family; Southeastern president Thomas Newsom; and vice president for academic affairs Teresa Golden.

“We are so appreciative to the donors,’’ said Southeastern president Thomas Newsom. “Their generosity ensures that we can recruit and retain highly qualified faculty members, and, in turn, attract the best and brightest students. These perpetual gifts also assure that our students will receive a great education and will prepare them for success in life.’’

Added Newsom: “It was indeed heartwarming to hear the stories of Dr. Engles and Greg (Massey) concerning the importance and impact of education on their families. We also recognize the many years of service that John Massey provided in his role as a state regent, in addition to his support of Southeastern.’’

Formally recognized as Endowed Chairs were:

Engles Family Chair in Biomedical Sciences – Dr. Tim Smith

John Massey Chair in Finance – Dr. Ling-Chou Lin

John Massey Chair in Accounting – Dr. Rhonda Richards (effective fall 2022)

John Massey Chair in Business Administration – Dr. Robert Stevens

John Massey Chair in Management – Dr. C.W. Von Bergen

John Massey Chair in Marketing – Dr. Lawrence Silver

John Massey Chair in Entrepreneurship – Dr. David Whitlock

John Massey Chair in Business Administration – Dr. Kitty Campbell

Formally recognized as Endowed Professors were:

Medical Center Professor in Biomedical Sciences – Dr. Nancy Paiva

John Massey Professor in Business – Dr. Luci Parmer

Kay Massey Professor in Business – Dr. Rhonda Richards

Chickasaw Nation Professor in Business Management – Dr. Courtney Kernek

Donna Massey Professor in Music – Dr. Jeri Walker