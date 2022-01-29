Plans for library park take shape

staff reports

Plans for the new Donald W. Reynolds Library park in Durant are underway.

In a news release issued last week, city officials said the Park is expected to have large gazebo for an outdoor gathering and a classroom.

"There will be benches around a walking track in the park as well as picnic tables near the Plaza entrance," the release said. "The Library Park will be home to a unique children's play area with activity structures, such as a nature-themed climbing boulders, for kids to interact with. A dog park will be located at the west end of the Library Park that will be separate and provide a safe place for owners to let their dogs run. The space will enable library staff to extend learning space to the outdoors while providing a safe space for the community."

When complete, the park is expected to be open during library hours and will be closed to the public after hours.

"An exact time frame to break ground has not yet been established as plans are still in the early phases, but preliminary dirt work could begin as early as late 2022," the release said. "The Pendleton Trust has graciously contributed toward funding the Library Park. However, the opportunity for others to donate still exists. Additional funds are needed to cover costs expected for project completion."

Donations for the park are still being accepted. To donate, contact Library Director Robbee Tonubbee at 580-924-3486.