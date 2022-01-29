Campaign finances reported in race for Justice of Peace Precinct 4

Rita Noel drew one challenger in her bid to remain the Justice of the Peace in Precinct 4 in Grayson County. Both Noel and Christina Fox filed in the Republican primary set for March 1.

No Democrat filed for the seat.

Noel's campaign finance report showed she has collected $2,250 in contributions and spent $2,393 on her campaign.

Fox filed a campaign treasurer designation but did not file a finance report indicating how much her campaign has taken in from supporters or how much she spent.

Noel itemized contributions of over $100 from TREPAC/Texas Realtors in Austin,$1,000; Bob Jarvis of Sherman, $500; Joe & Megan Brown of Sherman, $250 and WC and Carolyn Nix of Tioga, $500.

She listed the following expenses: Grayson County Republican Part, $375 for filing fee;Fast Signs Advertising in Sherman, $53 for magnetic signs. From her persoal funds, Noel reported spending $1,701 at Super Cheap Signs in Austin for signs and $216 at Vista Print for political cards and business cards.

Fox did not respond to several calls made to her campaign for a photo or additional information.