Campaign finances reported in race for Justice of Peace Precinct 4

Jerrie Whiteley
Herald Democrat
Area residents can vote at any one of the voting centers in the county.

Rita Noel drew one challenger in her bid to remain the Justice of the Peace in Precinct 4 in Grayson County. Both Noel and Christina Fox filed in the Republican primary set for March 1.

No Democrat filed for the seat.

Noel's campaign finance report showed she has collected $2,250 in contributions and spent $2,393 on her campaign. 

Fox filed a campaign treasurer designation but did not file a finance report indicating how much her campaign has taken in from supporters or how much she spent. 

Rita Noel

Noel itemized contributions of over $100 from TREPAC/Texas Realtors in Austin,$1,000; Bob Jarvis of Sherman, $500; Joe & Megan Brown of Sherman, $250 and WC and Carolyn Nix of Tioga, $500.

She listed the following expenses: Grayson County Republican Part, $375 for filing fee;Fast Signs Advertising in Sherman, $53 for magnetic signs. From her persoal funds, Noel reported spending $1,701 at Super Cheap Signs in Austin for signs and $216 at Vista Print for political cards and business cards. 

Fox did not respond to several calls made to her campaign for a photo or additional information.