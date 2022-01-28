SPD targets $61K grant for new victim advocate

For a victim of crime, navigating the justice system can be a difficult and daunting process, but the Sherman Police Department is looking to a new way to assist victims when working with the department.

The department has applied for $61,000 in grant funding that will allow the department to provide victim advocacy services within SPD.This will allow police to staff an advocate within the department that will assist victims at all stages of the process.

"Once you've been a victim of crime, the next step forward is not always clear," SPD Chief Zachary Flores said. "So, if we can have someone help them down the right path, but also walk side-by-side with them so they are not alone in that, that is important, we believe, in the full circle approach to seeking justice."

While advocacy services exist in Grayson County, they are usually offered by community groups with a particular focus, including the crisis center and children's advocacy center. Other organizations, like the district attorney's office, only offer the services after a case has been filed with the office.

"There is such a wide array of programs and things that can assist victims, but for it is a comprehensive approach from being able to walk them through the criminal justice process as a victim and literally have a person by their side as a support mechanism for them," Flores said

Many cases in the justice system do not fully go through to prosecution, which limits access to some of the programs, Flores said. However, victims in all types of criminal cases still have needs that would be addressed through the program.

"Not every case is going to be sexually oriented or involving a child, which would cause it to go through the crisis center or the children's center," he said. "We recognize that there are a set of victims out there that may not be receiving the full compliment of advocacy or assistance that they could."

With the funding, the department will work to start the program and hire a staff member for the civilian position. Flores noted that he does not intend for the grant to permanently pay for the program. Future expenses would need to be funded through other sources.

Flores noted that the grant could be a long shot for the police department, as it would be competing for a limited funding pool that is being handled by the Texoma Council of Governments. In addition to SPD, other organizations use these funds for similar advocate programs, he said.