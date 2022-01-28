SHS hosts TACS contest for first time

SISD

Sherman High School hosted the Texas Association of Community Schools (TACS) Academic Challenge for the first time ever Monday, sending a team to the State Contest in February.

“I think this will be fun for them,” said team coach and English teacher Caitlin Curry. “They get to travel and participate with teams of their same age, same academic level.”

Teammates Kara Mathes (12), Landon Cain (12) and Etni Matias (11) earned a bid to the state competition. Every participating team is made up of three students: a Level I student, a Level II student and a Level III student. Each contestant has 15 seconds to answer the questions posed to them according to their level. After the Level I students answer their five questions, the Level II students answer five questions followed by the Level III. There are 60 questions in all, and the points are totaled together to announce the winners.

Each level is assigned based on average grades, and due to that, coordinator and biology teacher Suzanne Richardson pointed out the contest is wide open to all students.

“This contest is not strictly for the top 10%, not just the 4.0s,” Richardson said. “It is for literally every student at every point of the GPA scale, which I think is really great.”

The team combined for a total of 26, and TACS representative Gene Sheets considered the score impressive given the SHS team had jumped right into the contest with little time to prepare. According to Sheets, State Contest winners usually score anywhere between 30 to 35 points.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the students,” Sheets said. “It gives them an opportunity to win scholarships.”

Those scholarships are handed to the top teams in the area, and the number awarded depends on the number of teams competing. TACS has awarded over $1.5 million in scholarships since 1993.

SHS had sent teams in previous years but was a first-time host, and Sheets gave the test monitors pointers throughout the competition and encouraged Richardson to recruit more schools into sending teams. She hopes to start inside Grayson County to gauge interest.