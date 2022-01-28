Scott Middle School initiates the Great Kindness Challenge

DISD

Denison ISD’s Scott Middle School takes being kind quite seriously. So much so, they are beginning the new year by taking being kind to others to a new level and initiating a program they are calling The Great Kindness Challenge. SMS students planned and organized events focused kindness to others. The kickoff on Monday, January 24 started with a virtual assembly to introduce the plan to the students and the staff.

Events SMS students have planned include a compliment table where students write encouraging cards to other students, kindness quotes that will be read every day during morning announcements and spirit days that will encourage students wear outfits planned around the kindness theme.

“Kindness is about doing what you can wherever you are with what you have. I’m really proud of the positive character that our students display every day,” said Scott Middle School library coordinator Kari Uber. “Constant kindness can accomplish so much.”

The students coordinating the Kindness Challenge met several times as a collective group and worked daily in “committee groups” to come up with ideas that would make this plan a success.

Included in the challenge is checklist for students to complete during the week that will help them monitor their random acts of kindness to others.

In order to keep the kindness theme in the forefront during the challenge, the campus was decorated with posters and signs with messages promoting a positive mental attitude toward others. Gratitude jars were set up around the building where students and staff can send notes of thanks and encouragement.

Not only are the students promoting the Kindness Challenge theme, even the staff in the Scott Middle School cafeteria have joined the movement with a little something called “Lunch Tray Love” where the lunch ladies will place a note on student’s trays with an encouraging word as they go through the cafeteria lunch lines.

Even the city of Denison got on board during the challenge. Denison mayor Janet Gott sent the Scott Middle School campus a proclamation confirming the event and sent them a video thanking them for their efforts.

“Our hope is that this is something we will continue each year and create a culture of kindness at SMS,” said Uber.