Candidates for commissioners Precinct 2 file campaign finance reports

When Grayson County Commissioner for Precinct 2 David Whitlock decided not to file for re election in 2022, he left the space open for a host of challengers.

Republicans Jeffery Austin, Art Arthur and E.V. Harlan all filed for the March 1 Primary.

No Democrat filed for the race, so the winner of the primary will replace Whitlock.

Austin reported $50 in political contributions and $800 in spending. He reported that the $800 was spent from personal funds and was used to pay for $750 filing fee, and $50 to open a bank account for his campaign. He also reported the following spending on a credit card:$465 to Vista Print for cards and banners, $89 at Office Depot for envelopes and paper, and $174 at the Post Office for stamps.

Art Arthur filed a campaign treasurer report but didn't file a finance report.

Harlan reported also filed only the campaign treasurer designation.