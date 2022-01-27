Campaign finance reports: Incumbent leads in contributions, spending in GC judge race

Campaign finance reports were recently released and thus far, the incumbent in the county judge race has out collected and out spent his challenger.

Bill Magers reported $142,978 in contributions for the reporting period from July 2021 to December 2021. He reported spending $55,251 during that same period.

His challenger, Bruce Dawsey reported taking in $14,400 in contributions and spending $8,451 for the same reporting period.

Dawsey itemized the following contributions of $100 or more including $5,000 contributions from Britton Brooks of Sherman and Shawn Teamann of Sherman. $1,000 contributions from Kaery and Sharon Nelson of Whitesboro, Marty Sanderson of Sherman, Sara Jerome of Pottsboro, and Karen Castleman of Pottsboro were listed. A $250 contribution was listed from John Murphy of Sherman and a $100 contribution was listed from Kami and Bart Bruton of Van Alstyne.

Political expenses itemized on Dawsey's filing included $2,050 to 247Sign.net for printing signs and $3,898 for printing signs at First Graphic Services.

Magers' largest contributions were for $10,000 each and came from three people.

They were listed as Rex and Sherese Glendenning of Frisco, the owners of Glendenning Farms Inc. Sherese Glendenning is listed as the vice president of REX Real Estate on Linked In.

Steve Palmer of Pottsboro also gave Magers a $10,000 contribution. Online records show Palmer owns Dominoes Pizza in Pottsboro and is president of Paga Management Group.

The last five digit contributors were Don and Carmen Godwin of Gunter. Don Godwin is a trial attorney who has represented clients like Jerry Jones, Ross Perot and Halliburton.

Magers spent his contributions in some fairly large amounts as well. For instance, his report showed that he paid Bob Jarvis and Joe Brown each $10,000 for legal services. He also paid Billow Marketing of Pottsboro $8,463 for ads, and CRC Strategies of Texarkana $5,500 for contract labor. He paid Tina Yampanis of Dallas $12,351 for contract labor.

Magers also reportedly paid Joel Duke of Whitesboro $6,305 for contract labor.

The next largest contributions Magers collected came in the amount of $5,000 from Ryan Griffin of Van Alstyne, Frank Babb of Frisco, Mike Fannin of Frisco and Mehradad Moayedi of Farmer's Branch.

Thomas Wilson of Farmers Branch, and Paul Daniels of Gunter gave him contributions in the $4,000-4,999 range.

The next largest contributions were in the $2,000-2,999 range from Joey Jordan of Sherman, Craig Curry of Frisco, Brad and Rena Douglas of Sherman, Caleb Lavey of Dallas, Bennett Weber of Dallas, Robert Wyman of Frisco, Kevin Schuler of McKinney, John Ho of Allen and Ryan Griffin of Van Alstyne.

A number of locals gave him contributions in the $1,000 to $1,999 range and they included Todd Thompson of Pottsboro, Tom and Melida Ailshire of Sherman, Joe Smith of Sherman, Jeff and Lisa Wilson of Sherman, Tom Shields of Sherman, Don Knobler of Dallas, Ronald Nichol of Frisco, William Benton of Van Alstyne, Mike and Toni Garrison of Allen, Bill Rasor of Van Alstyne, Donnie Martinek of Gunter, John Anthony of Dallas, John Crew of Dallas, Jay Jones of Fairview, Prem Kalidari of Irving, Nagesh Kamarsu of Allen, Billy Turner of Weston, Robert Roeder of McKinney, George and Gail Schuler of McKinney, Bill Plauche of Sherman, Texoma Association of Realtors of Sherman, Brad and Rena Douglas of Sherman, Terry Skipworth of Sherman, Kurt and Lacey Moore Family Trust of Frisco, Butch Fife of Sherman, and Roger Lutrell of Van Alstyne.

The following additional contributions were made:

$999-900

Shakeel Ahmed of Dallas, Eric Heil of Plano, Roger Thiltgen of Spring, Jeff Harkinson of Dallas, John Scheef of Frisco, Lynn Gravely of Sherman, Joe Gilbert of Sherman and Mike Wells of Addison.

$500

Lawrence and Phyliss Davis of Sherman, Richard Abernathy of McKinney, Jo Ann Shoulders of Sherman, Robert Hempkins of Denison, Tom Moore of Hendrix, Oklahoma, Dean Gilbert Jr., of Sherman, Brent Rowland of Sherman, Calving Baker of Sherman, William and Sherron Welch of Whitesboro, David and Kristi Ellis of Tom Bean, Kiki Osterman of Sherman, Paul Anselmo, of Prosper, john Comegys of McKinney, Matthew Kiran of Prosper, Jimmy Westcott of Dallas, Mike and Kathi Livezy of McKinney, Kevin Schuler of Gunter, Robert J. Wilson of Sherman, Jennifer Wilson of Sherman, Mike Fannin of Frisco, Scott Renfro of Howe, Suresh Jumar of Frisco, Bailey Brothers Builders of McKinney, Jason Brumm of Sherman, Steve Cook of Pottsboro, Doug Underwood of Denison, Jeff Brown of Sherman, Randy Hensarling of Denison, Jerry McGowen of Sherman, Tom and Rebecca Rains of Sherman, Mike Wynne of Sherman, and Ben Munson of Denison.

$499-400

Jim Meara of Dallas, Eddie Young of Sherman, Ron McCutchin of Dallas, Mark Armer of Denison, Kelly Connel of Denison, Jim Meara of Dallas, Barbara Bilbig of Denison, Nancy Anderson of Pottsboro, Todd Caveone of Dallas and Jame Harber of Whitesboro.

$399-300

Phyllis James of Gunter, Taylor Strawn of Sherman, John and Traci Cotton of Austin, Alan and Barbara Scheibmeir of Sherman, Linwood Smith of Denison and Ken Roesler of Sherman.

$299-200

Gregory Middents of Sherman, Willie Steele of Sherman, Kent Black of Pottsboro, Ross and Sharon Rolirad of Denison, Robert Brady of Denison, Michael Hampton of Sherman, Michael Hanschen of Dallas, Jim Walker of Coppell, Gary Watkins of Pottsboro, David Bayless Jr. of Denison, Bill and Beverly Cowan of Sherman, Clint Blackburn of Durant, Oklahoma, Robert and Lisa Crawley of Denison, Greg Pittman of Sherman, Matthew Hanley of Denison, Alan Renfro of Denison, David McNees of Sherman, David Stone of Sherman, Frank Ventura of Pottsboro, Patricia Pool of Denison, Calvin Barker of Sherman, Chip Adami of Sherman, Lee Olmstead of Sherman, Ellis Olmstead of Sherman, Dan Acree of Denison, JFC Davies, MD of Sherman, David Bedgood of Sherman and Gary Watkins of Pottsboro.

$199-100

Denny Brackeen of Gunter, Paul Bailey of Sherman, Robin Phillips of Sherman, Peter Munson of Sherman, Robert Sylvester Jr., of Denison, Robert Melton of Denison, Joshua Loe of Sherman, James Olin of Denison, Trent Voight of Van Alstyne, Madeline Zeringue of Denison, Jim and Rhonda McClure of Denison, Rodger Bateman of Sherman, Phillip Shaffer of Denison and Nicole Morgan of Sherman,

Contributions of less than $100 were not noted in this story.